Trump Caught Watching Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Stage at Turning Point Gathering

Donald Trump and his MAGA associates are being called “hypocrites” after they were caught enjoying Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance, despite the president previously calling him a “terrible choice” for the annual football game.

Ever since Bad Bunny’s acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards, he has been repeatedly targeted by Trump and MAGA supporters. President Donald Trump had even announced that he would not attend the Super Bowl on Sunday. Instead, he planned to host a gathering at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced last week that the president chose not to watch Bad Bunny’s halftime show. Instead, he would be watching TPUSA’s “All-American” Super Bowl halftime show, which featured an alternative performance led by Republican artist Kid Rock. The alternative stage also included country musicians Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

Last week, Leavitt faced questions from the press. One reporter asked, “At the Mar-a-Lago Super Bowl party, after the first two quarters, are the TVs going to be on the halftime show with Bad Bunny or the halftime show with Kid Rock?” She responded with a smile, “I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny. I must say that.”

Kid Rock, a longtime MAGA ally and vocal Trump supporter, led the conservative alternative to the Super Bowl halftime show. However, newly released clips from the Mar-a-Lago gathering appear to show Bad Bunny’s performance playing on large screens during the event.

Footage from inside Trump’s golf club Super Bowl party reveals the Bad Bunny half time show played on the big screens. What a bunch of hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/hF5scOGYek — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 9, 2026

The president was spotted sitting at one of the round tables, surrounded by his associates, at Turning Point USA’s streaming party, while massive screens around him played Bad Bunny’s halftime performance.

Netizens were quick to point out Trump’s hypocrisy, The Mirror US reported. One person commented that lying and being hypocritical appear to be MAGA’s strengths. Another joked that the remote must have stopped working. Some commenters added that the Kid Rock stage must have been so bad that even Donald Trump could not tolerate it.

The person mentioned in Epstein’s files (Donald Trump) reacted to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. #SuperBowl But nobody asked him anything. pic.twitter.com/7u78oEBtC8 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) February 9, 2026

Donald Trump soon took to his Truth Social account to comment on the Puerto Rican singer’s performance, calling it “one of the worst.” He announced, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.” However, his comment proves that he, in fact, did watch the performance, despite his previous claims that he wouldn’t be watching it.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny set the stage on fire during the Super Bowl. His all-Spanish Super Bowl stage, featuring special appearances by Lady Gaga and Pedro Pascal highlighted a bigger cultural moment and is being praised for unapologetically celebrating Puerto Rican heritage.