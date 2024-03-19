Reba McEntire Sets the Record Straight, Denies Calling Taylor Swift an 'Entitled Brat'

Reba McEntire recently found herself in the spotlight because she allegedly called Taylor Swift 'an entitled brat' at the 2024 Super Bowl. A Facebook post from America Loves Liberty claimed McEntire expressed disappointment at Swift's behavior during her performance of the National Anthem. However, McEntire took to Instagram to clarify: "Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this."

From the looks of it, there seems to be no 'bad blood' between Swift and McEntire, and the confusion and speculation around a potential rift were untrue. McEntire took to Instagram to clear the air and explained that there was no hate or conflict between her and Swift. The Voice judge instead sang praises for the young Grammy Award winner when she said, "Taylor is a wonderful artist, a strong role model, and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry."

The rumor began when McEntire and Swift met recently, as the latter attended the Super Bowl to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, who helped lead his team, The Kansas City Chiefs, to victory; this was, however, not the first time the two songstresses had met. Before her switch to mainstream pop music, the 34-year-old would run into McEntire at several country music events. The last time the two were seen together was at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in 2015. The duo also seemed quite fond of one another as they hugged at the 2011 CMA Awards when McEntire declared young Swift, the winner of CMA Entertainer of the Year.

McEntire also praised the Wildest Dreams singer in December of last year, recalling her debut performance. When Swift sang her first song, Tim McGraw, at the 2007 ACM Awards, Tim McGraw was seated in the front row beside his wife and fellow country music icon, Faith Hill. McEntire also confessed to NBC that in December 2023, when Swift 'walked down the steps looking right at Tim McGraw, singing,' she thought to herself, "This girl is gonna be a huge star."

On February 11, the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25–22 at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. Along with Post Malone, who sang America the Beautiful, and Andra Day, who sang Lift Every Voice and Sing, McEntire performed the National Anthem at the opening of the athletic event, followed by Usher, who brought his amazing energy to Vegas. Interestingly, in October 2023, the I'm a Survivor singer joked about Swift's relationship with 34-year-old Kelce. She expressed her 'displeasure' to TODAY, stating that she had a crush on the NFL player herself. As per The New York Post, McEntire said, "Oh my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him...Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her. I was so devastated."