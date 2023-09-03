Throwback to When Taylor Swift Gushed About Her Country Music Days and It's Impact

Taylor Swift is presently engaged in a blaze of glory following the mammoth success of her ongoing Eras Tour, which is set to conclude next year. Although the Love Story singer has paved her way in the world of pop music, her roots, at the end of the day, belong to some good old country music. She’s even performed alongside Keith Urban, among many others, to establish herself as a singer in that genre. Regardless of how different her style of music is now, Swift once talked about what makes her preferred genre unique.

In an interview with Esquire, which was published in 2014, Swift engaged in a heartwarming conversation with Scott Raab from the publication house. What appears to be a lively yet friendly question-and-answer session about trivial details about Swift Gradually swayed to the topic of country music. "That’s country music, where it’s not just about songs," suggested Raab. Swift had a very personal and well-thought-out response. "Country music teaches you to work," Swift claimed upon fond recollection.

She then points out the different scenarios for artists from Nashville, the birthplace of the said niche, and New York. She highlights a core difference between each of them, primarily how artists value punctuality and diligence in their work. "You hear stories about these artists who show up four hours late to a photo shoot; in Nashville, that doesn’t happen," pointed out the Blank Space singer. She further elaborated on her opinion based on pure observational skills. "In Nashville, if you go four hours late to a photo shoot, everyone leaves," she bluntly said.

Thinking back on her personal experience of being from that town, she emphasizes the demeanor of people in general. "In Nashville, if you don’t care about radio and being kind to the people who are being good to you…" she briefly paused, carefully choosing her words. "It’s a symbiotic relationship, and if you don’t take care of it, then they won’t take care of you," said the Better Than Revenge singer.

She went on to gush about the place and sing high praises about how proud she was to be from that town, which had such a deep impact and influence on her life. "I’ve never been more proud to have come from a community that’s so rooted in songwriting, so rooted in hard work and in treating people well."

She concluded her stance on the matter by pondering over how it’s shaped her as an artist of many talents. Practically made her into the incredible woman she’s transitioned into since the start of her career. "It was the best kind of training," reminisced Swift sweetly as she remembered her humble beginning through country music.

