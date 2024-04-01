Rarely Seen Trio North West, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Shake a Leg in New Easter Video

Kris Jenner joined the mother-daughter duo Kim Kardashian and North West for a special Easter TikTok video. The three generations danced to the tunes of a song from Timothee Chalamet's new movie Wonka, delighting fans with a memorable holiday treat. Their collaboration amassed 6 million views on the video-sharing platform. Jenner also expressed her gratitude to her daughter Khloe Kardashian on her Instagram Story, thanking her for assisting in setting up the Easter decorations for the grandchildren.

Although North often shakes a leg with her mom on their joint TikTok account @kimandnorth, 'mom-ager' Jenner was a refreshing addition for Easter. Positioned in the middle, West sported an all-black ensemble, sneakers, and a black jeans jacket with big white painted flowers. Additionally, her hair was styled in long braids that cascaded down to her knees, as reported by The Sun. Meanwhile, the SKIMS mogul flaunted her hourglass figure in a body-hugging full-length white gown, complemented by a sleek bun and minimal makeup, accessorized with layered necklaces that included her characteristic cross neckpieces. Jenner, on the other hand, opted for a more modest no-makeup look in a purple knitted dress with bell sleeves and casual sneakers.

The trio danced in sync to Hugh Grant's rendition of Oompa Loompa, showing off their well-choreographed moves. While West and her mother grooved to the catchy tune, the 68-year-old stayed out of the frame for the most part, opting to pop her head back in only for certain lyrics. The video captioned, "Happy Easter Jesus loves you," showcased how The Kardashians never miss the chance to celebrate holidays. The family kept their fans updated on the behind-the-scene glimpses of their holiday week preparations.

Additionally, on Saturday, March 30, Khloe shared an Instagram post of her kids getting into their festive spirits. In a photo carousel, the 39-year-old shared how the family like always, geared up for Easter dressed in cute, colorful bunny PJs. In the photographs, Jenner, Khloe, and her kids— Tatum,1, and True,5, were joined by the other Kardashian cousins, 6-year-old Chicago, 4-year-old Psalm, and 7-year-old Dream. They posed with their vibrant artwork, colored, painted, and decorated while wearing matching bunny aprons.

The Kardashian family, famous for their extravagant celebrations, opted for a more subdued Easter this year due to Jenner's recent loss of her beloved sister Karen. Earlier this year, the socialite posted a grief-stricken tribute on social media for her "sweetest" sister. According to ABC News, Jenner wrote, "It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly. My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time."