Rarely-Seen Robert Kardashian Gushes Over His 6-year-old Daughter Dream's New Braided Hairstyle

Robert (Rob) Kardashian, the only low-key Kardashian, broke his social media silence for his beloved daughter Dream. The 37-year-old wrote a comment on Instagram gushing over his 6-year-old's new braided hairstyle and thanked the hairstylist. He's left the spotlight after his last appearance on the family's reality TV drama Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

Hairstylist Kia Harper posted an adorable video of Dream showing off her long tresses tied into multiple braids with the caption, "Jumbo Knotless in queen Dream! Done by me and my girl @beautyfixxla! Special s/o to @robkardashianofficial! We really appreciate you," per The Sun. The youngest Kardashian responded, "Thank you!! You are amazing! We love you."

The little girl of Rob, whom he had with his ex-partner Blac Chyna, sat sweetly on a chair when the hairstylist spun her around to give a full view of her gorgeous locks that were done to perfection. Dream then got off the chair and swirled flaunting her braids, smiling shyly for the camera in a gray long-sleeved pullover crewneck with rainbow graphics and matching leggings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiaharperbraids (@kiaharperbraids)

It seems Harper is Kardashian's favorite hairdresser because her other posts had multiple photos of Rob's sister Kim Kardashian's eldest North West. Her Instagram feed also showed photos of Kardashian's Christmas party where she gave the pre-teen French curl braids and did her two braids for the Vulture's Listening Party alongside her father Kanye West.

Meanwhile, Rob, who has maintained his distance from the spotlight and his "media-overfriendly" family, keeps dropping subtle tributes and loved-up messages for his famous clan. Lately, he posted a birthday message on his Instagram account for his late father Robert Kardashian's birthday on February 23, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Kardashian, dream daddy (@robkardashianofficial)

The 37-year-old returned to his Instagram feed in eight months to share a throwback snap of his mom Kris Jenner and dad which he captioned, "Happy Birthday Dad! Thank You for giving me only good memories with you. I miss You every day. I Love You so much." The OG Kardashian and patriarch succumbed to his battle with esophageal cancer in 2003 when Rob was barely 16 years old.

His sister Khloe Kardashian, who often shares precious moments with her camera-shy brother on her social media platforms, reassured her emotional brother, "He's with you every day Bobby!! Remember that. Look for his signs. He's trying to show you daily. Never forget how much he loves you. He is so proud of the dad you are."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Kardashian, dream daddy (@robkardashianofficial)

Despite being engaged, Rob and Chyna broke up in 2017 following a series of messy and very public fights. The separation happened barely one month after the couple welcomed their daughter Dream. After a long court and custody battle, the ex-couple settled their differences and since then, trying to co-parent their only child.

The Good American founder has been a strong support system for her brother Rob in raising his daughter and admitted in a confessional from the reality show The Kardashians that she feels like a "third parent" to Dream.

"I mean I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, or her own mom, or whoever. It's important and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from," adding, "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them."