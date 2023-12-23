Raquel Leviss Regrets Returning to 'Vanderpump Rules' Post Breakup with James Kennedy

Raquel Leviss, who mostly goes by Rachel has recently opened up about her experiences. On her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue. She shared about all the challenges she had to go through after breaking up with former fiancé James Kennedy. The 29-year-old former beauty queen expressed her regrets over her decision to be part of the filming for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules following their heartbreaking breakup in December 2021.

Raquel Leviss Gave James Kennedy Ring Back On Camera https://t.co/tKZ8QsbilP — jocelyn burrell (@jocelynburrell1) December 20, 2021

Also Read: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Admits ‘Betrayal’ in Aftermath of ‘Scandoval’ in Explosive Podcast

Expressing remorse, Leviss candidly admits, "I already made a mistake by returning to season 10. Looking back at that season, I was at my lowest of lows," as per OK! Magazine. She reflects on the emotional toll of filming after the end of her engagement, acknowledging the need for healing and therapy. Leviss is transparent about her struggles, stating, "I should've taken the time to heal and find a therapist."

Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy Tease Cut up - https://t.co/TOzt65qzsD pic.twitter.com/8BOEOmOPSp — The Just Group UK (@TheJustGroupUK1) January 18, 2022

The pain intensifies as she recounts witnessing her ex, Kennedy, with his new flame, Ally Lewber. Leviss maintains a no-contact policy with Kennedy but acknowledges the difficulty when they are working together. She opens up about the anguish caused by Kennedy flaunting his new relationship, lamenting, "That hurt." Questions about the authenticity of their past relationship linger in Leviss's mind. She shares, "Did he ever really love me? How is it possible to love someone and then get over them so quickly?" The emotional turmoil led her to a period of excessive drinking during Season 10, emphasizing, "I was not in a good mental space."

Vanderpump Rules stars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy break up and call off engagement. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/6iTZislI8l — The Reality Rundown (@RealityRundown_) December 5, 2021

Also Read: Lala Kent Gets Flak For Being 'Jealous' Over Ariana Madix's Flourishing Success After Scandoval

In a shocking revelation, Leviss discloses a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, her ex-best friend Ariana Madix's boyfriend. She acknowledges her mistake, stating, "Being involved with somebody's boyfriend while they're still in a relationship is a huge betrayal and so painful." Despite the pain, Leviss prioritizes Ariana's feelings, deciding to leave the show to avoid causing further distress.

What James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss' Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Really Think of Their Breakup: A shocking split. Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval did not see James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss' split coming. In… https://t.co/IWJcADQXTz #Gossip #StockAlertUsaGossip pic.twitter.com/J5DkI5rd1H — Constandinos Karikoglou (@stockalertusa) December 8, 2021

Also Read: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Secured Several Brand Deals After Her Split With Tom Sandoval

Reflecting on her past with Sandoval, Leviss admits to self-deception. "The story I would tell myself about our relationship seemed so special and real," she confesses. However, confronting the harsh reality of red flags and undeniable truths breaks her out of denial. The narrative takes a turn as Leviss delves into her podcast trailer, Rachel Goes Rogue. She shares her post-scandal experience, spending 90 days in a trauma therapy center, away from phones and familiar surroundings. This period of self-reflection leads her to realize patterns in her behavior, prompting a decision to remove herself from the filming environment of Vanderpump Rules for Season 11.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

The trailer concludes with Leviss addressing her relationship with the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast, setting boundaries against physical violence, as per People. Despite the alleged assault by co-star Scheana Shay, Leviss maintains a stance against cutting off ties entirely. She reflects on Sandoval's birthday message and the need to distance herself for clarity and growth. As Leviss prepares to premiere Rachel Goes Rogue on January 8, 2024, listeners anticipate a raw and authentic account of her journey, marked by mistakes, self-discovery, and the pursuit of healing.

More from Inquisitr

'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Unite in a $10k Donation for Friend Jesse Montana

Tom Sandoval’s Choices Created a Rift Between Him and His Brother Brian After the 'Scandoval'