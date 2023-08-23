Raquel Leviss Reveals Tom Sandoval Recorded Her During ‘Intimate’ Video Call Without Her Consent

The drama between Vanderpump Rules stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval seems to have heated up even more. As per a Page Six report, Leviss accused her co-star of secretly recording an NSFW video of her without her consent on the matter. This was way before the details of their affair came to light. The reality star got up close and personal as she narrated details of what went down between the two.

In a conversation with Bethenny Frankel, on her podcast - Just B with Bethenny Frankel, the star shared her perspective on how the ordeal went down. And how it acted as a domino effect leading to the point when details of their affair were exposed to Ariana Madix. Frankel begins the serious conversation with a tone of confusion, mixed with a hint of doubt.

She first addresses the incident and asks whether or not Leviss was aware of Sandoval violating her privacy. “So, you’re FaceTiming Tom, you’re in New York and Tom is in LA. And you’re m***********, and he’s recording you, and you don’t know you’re being recorded? She asked. To which the television persona responds in confirmation, “Correct.”

The 28-year-old then went on to explain her reason for being present at the Big Apple in the first place. Which was a press tour for the 10th season of their hit show. Shortly after getting to the place, she decided to call her beloved because she did miss him. She went on to confess that out of that feeling arose intimate feelings.

“I decided to be adventurous and look at the adult section on the TV,” she said in recollection. “Tom and I FaceTimed a lot, so it turned into something more of an intimate FaceTime,” explained Leviss. As per the star, the only reason she went through with it was because she didn’t expect to be recorded. “I expected to have privacy at that moment, so that happened.”

And further claimed that she was completely blindsided by the fact that he was recording her the entire time. That was until his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix sleuthed it out later that night. And rather than keeping it to herself, she boldly sent it across to Leviss for her to uncover the truth.

“I get a text from Ariana sending me two screen recorded videos and a text that said, ‘you’re dead to me’ and that’s how I knew that she knew,” she said. At this point, Leviss looked back at all those daunting feelings and noted how the gravity of the situation had just begun to hit. “That’s how I knew that she knew. And then also that’s also how I found out I had been recorded without my consent, so of course all of these emotions came flooding over me,” concluded Leiviss with melancholy.

