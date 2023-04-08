Rapper Coolio's Cause of Death Revealed Months After His Demise

Artis Leon Ivey Jr, who is better known as Coolio, passed away six months ago and now reports indicate the official cause for his demise. A spokesperson for Coolio’s family, Jarel Jarez Posey, confirmed that his client died from a fentanyl overdose in a statement to TMZ. The rapper also had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system. According to Posey, the family recently got the news from the coroner and was told that Coolio’s struggles with asthma and his history as a cigarette smoker were additional factors in his death. Posey shared that the star’s loved ones continue to remember him as a great man, both onstage and off, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Coolio died on September 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. No cause of death was given at the time when the Gangsta’s Paradise rapper was found dead at a friend’s house in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report, which was seen by People, also reportedly listed cardiomyopathy unspecified, asthma, and recent phencyclidine use as other significant conditions that contributed to his death.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

TMZ first reported the news of the coroner’s ruling, adding that – according to the family's spokesperson – Coolio’s next of kin plan to honor him through documentaries and film.

"We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” the artist’s representatives told Independent at the time of his death. “He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.” Last month, Coolio’s estate revealed its plans to release a studio album later this year that the hitmaker had been working on in the days before he died.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Greg Doherty

Coolio placed six hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including the No. 1 smash Gangsta’s Paradise, featuring L.V, from the film Dangerous Minds. The single spent three weeks atop the list in 1995 and finished as the year-end No. 1 song on the Hot 100. It also ruled the Hot Rap Songs list for 11 consecutive weeks. The track would go on to win the Billboard Music Award for Single of the Year, and a Grammy Award for best rap solo performance. In 2021, Gangsta’s Paradise ranked among the 100 Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs.

Among his Hollywood work was his credit for composing the theme song for the Nickelodeon series Kenan & Kel, which debuted in 1996 and starred Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. Thompson paid tribute to Coolio at the time of his death by posting to social media, “Damn, homie!!! Rest in Power!!!!” Coolio appeared in films such as Dear God (1996), Batman & Robin (1997), Submerged (2000), and Stealing Candy (2003). He also voiced the character Kwanzaa-bot on Futurama.