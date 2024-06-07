Rapper 50 Cent Says "World Is Almost Over" as Trump Raises $200M After Hush Money Guilty Verdict

Rapper 50 Cent declared that the world is "almost over" following the claims that former president Donald Trump's campaign had raised over $200 million since he was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying company records in connection with a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.

😆 SMH don’t worry the world’s almost over just enjoy the moment and be happy • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/uqqJBd6zaN — 50cent (@50cent) June 3, 2024

Born Curtis Jackson III, 50 Cent posted a news story titled "BREAKING: Trump campaign has received over $200 million in total donations since the guilty verdict in New York" on X, formerly Twitter, on June 3, Newsweek reported. 50 Cent wrote cheekily in the post, "[The grinning squinting face emoji] SMH [shaking my head] don't worry the world's almost over just enjoy the moment and be happy."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

After a jury found him guilty in his hush-money case, Trump's team informed Newsweek via email on May 31 that the Republican candidate "nearly doubled" his daily fundraising record. "From just minutes after the sham trial verdict was announced, our digital fundraising system was overwhelmed with support, and despite temporary delays online because of the amount of traffic, President Trump raised $34.8 million from small-dollar donors."

Before the 2020 election, 50 Cent hinted that he could support Trump; however, he later seemed to retract his support. Amidst the former's legal issues, 50 Cent said during a recent visit to the Capitol that Black men could be "identifying" more with Trump than with incumbent President Joe Biden.

When 50 Cent and civil rights lawyer Ben Crump visited Capitol Hill on June 5 to meet with Republican and Democratic politicians, CBS News asked 50 Cent about the "significance of African American men" in the 2024 election, per Mediaite.

“I see them identifying with Trump,” 50 Cent told Killion, explaining he believes that “because they got RICO charges.” 50 Cent was referring to to Trump's accusations in the Georgia election meddling case, where the former president is accused of taking part in a plot to tamper with the results of Georgia's 2020 election and maintain his position of power, in violation of the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO Act, per The Hill.

While an appeals court considers whether or not to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from office, the Georgia RICO case has been placed on hold. Willis was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with another prosecutor, Nathan Wade, in her office, and Trump is currently appealing the judge's decision to retain her on the case.

The federal RICO Act was passed in 1970 to combat organized crime, frequently used for going after mob bosses. The legislation was drafted “broadly enough to encompass a wide range of criminal activity, taking many different forms and likely to attract a broad array of perpetrators,” the Supreme Court stated in a 1989 judgment, as reported by The Associated Press. States passed RICO Acts akin to the federal legislation after it was approved.