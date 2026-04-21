Questions Mount Over Pam Bondi’s Role in Epstein Files Dispute

Even though Pam Bondi is no longer the Attorney General, there are still calls for her to testify about the handling of filed tied to Jeffrey Epstein. And while Democrats are pushing full-steam ahead for her to be held accountable, some Republicans are questioning the value of pursuing her. And as the divide between the two parties grows wider, questions remain about the missing 2.5 million Epstein files that never made the cut.

The dispute about the files is about Bondi’s role while the documents were being released as she allegedly withheld some of the files while she was still the head of the Department of Justice, reports The Guardian. While Democrats argue she holds critical information about why key material and documents are still undisclosed, several Republicans have started to distance themselves from trying to enforce a subpoena against her.

One of the GOP lawmakers who is not interested in pursuing Bondi anymore is Rep. Nancy Mace. Initially, she pushed to subpoena Bondi and gained limited support from her fellow Republicans. But the issue no longer carries the momentum it once did, with lawmakers like Tim Burchett openly questioning whether Bondi has meaningful insight into the files.

The Trump administration is actively shielding its allies. US Representative Robert Garcia confirms on MS NOW that Democrats are drafting contempt charges against Pam Bondi after she blatantly ignored a legal subpoena regarding the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/RMsL1Pp6W6 — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 21, 2026

“Let’s get somebody in that knows what’s going on,” Burchett said, adding, “I just don’t think she — I think she just didn’t have the knowledge of any of that stuff.” He didn’t elaborate about why he doesn’t believe that the ex-DOJ chief wouldn’t know anything about the files she had been withholding. Other congressmen also echoed the same skepticism. Rep. Scott Perry said, “I don’t know what the point of the whole exercise is at this point. She’s a private citizen now.”

Democrats, however, have gone the opposite direction and are portraying Bondi as central to understanding the handling of the Epstein files. Rep. Yassamin Ansari argued Bondi “has a lot of information,” noting, “She was the one managing the entire process.”

The conflict between those who want Bondi to testify and those who don’t has increased after Bondi failed to show up when Congress subpoenaed her. Some Democrats have thought about holding her in contempt and are a accusing her of not being transparent.

“I don’t understand why they wouldn’t think the former attorney general… wouldn’t have information about why two and a half million files have been withheld,” said Rep. Suhas Subramanyam. Rep. Melanie Stansbury went even further, claiming that the misconduct may even be broader than what was initially believed. “The Epstein files are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of her illegal activity,” she said, also accusing Bondi of misleading the public and violating a subpoena.

Since the Epstein files came to light & @OversightDems forced a subpoena for Pam Bondi, Comer has ground the Oversight Committee to a halt. Rather than enforcing subpoenas & following the facts, he shut down oversight functions to protect the Trump admin & his political allies. pic.twitter.com/697EX3dcGl — Rep. James Walkinshaw (@Rep_Walkinshaw) April 21, 2026

More controversy surrounds Bondi who previously claimed that Epstein’s client list was in her possession. At a later stage, the Department of Justice then denied that she had the document since they said that no such document existed.

Legal experts warn that continual delays undermines accountability. Spencer Kuvin, an attorney representing Epstein victims, warned, “If the court finds willful noncompliance, contempt isn’t just appropriate – it’s necessary to preserve the integrity of the process.”

Even though there is mounting pressure, the path forward remains uncertain. House Oversight Chair James Comer has indicated that they are trying to reschedule Bondi’s testimony, while Democrats continue to demand immediate action.