Queen Elizabeth Once Weighed Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland During the Christmas Feast

As one of the most historical and influential families in the world, the royal family’s life is bound with some centuries-old traditions, customs, and protocols that are followed even today. While many of these traditions are quite appropriate, some can be very bizarre. Among the most unusual ones is the tradition of weighing every royal family member both before and after their Christmas dinner every year. In November 2018, a royal expert revealed that Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, would also be following this tradition during their Christmas dinner, as reported by Fox News.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chris Jackson

During the 2018 Christmas, Markle joined the royal family for a festive dinner for the first time. She was there along with her mother, Ragland, as she was also invited by Queen Elizabeth. According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, every royal guest, including Markle and Ragland, was to be weighed both before and after the feast. People weighed themselves by using vintage scales. This tradition was intended to make sure that everyone was enjoying the festive vibe and being well-fed.

Talking about Ragland's visit to the royal family, Seward said, "Doria will arrive on Christmas Eve. After her luggage is unloaded, there will be a present-giving ceremony after tea. The presents are laid out in the drawing room on trestle tables covered with white linen tablecloths. There will be an order of precedence, but the gifts won’t be extravagant.” She added, "There are mainly useful things, such as homemade jams, china, or curios bought from country fairs. Then it will be time for some lethal martinis and a black-tie dinner." She also revealed the seating placement of the Christmas dinner.

"There’s a really careful old-fashioned placement, which the Queen does herself. It’s always boy-girl-boy-girl," she said. Seward continued, "Guests are expected to enter the dining room in order of seniority. Then the head chef carves the turkey and, after lunch, the crackers are pulled. Paper hats are donned, but not by the Queen." However, she also said that Ragland, being American, would be forgiven if she made any mistakes with the protocol. As reported by Grazia, she said, "She won’t be expected to know when to curtsey. It is unusual for an outsider to be invited, but the royal family does change."

"I’m sure the royals will do everything in their power to make Doria feel at home," the royal expert claimed. Meanwhile, apart from this unusual weighing tradition, the Royal Family also follows several other customs. According to Woman & Home, one of their most popular traditions involves exchanging inexpensive, humorous Christmas gifts to put forth their playful side. For example, Markle once gifted the Queen a singing toy hamster for Christmas. Another tradition is that many royals reveal a new portrait of themselves on their birthdays. This helps in adding a more personal touch to their celebrations.