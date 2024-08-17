Royals Unhappy With Harry and Meghan's 'Fake Tour' of Colombia: 'Sticking Two Fingers Up at Protocol'

According to royal analyst Tom Quinn, Prince William and King Charles are supposedly quite angry over the Colombian vacation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The South American nation's Vice President, Francia Marquez, extended an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently touring in the country. During their four-day stay, they plan to attend a music festival and meet locals.

Quinn informed The Mirror US recently, "Arranging these fake Royal tours will make any chance of a reconciliation between Harry and his family even more remote. In fact, King Charles and Prince William see the tour very much as Harry sticking two fingers up at Royal protocol and family feelings." William and his father, according to the royal expert, are furious about the trip, and the Prince of Wales wants to make a statement.

Quinn further went on to add, "Impotent fury is the dominant feeling among the senior royals in the face of Harry and Meghan’s imminent fake royal tour of Columbia. The practical issue for King Charles and Prince William is how they should react – if there was no risk that it would make things worse, William would like to issue a statement reminding everyone that Meghan and Harry’s tour of Columbia is not in any way officially sanctioned, but his father King Charles is steadfast in his belief that silence is the best response."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Diego Cuevas

The expert further explained that King Charles and Prince William are irate that Markle and Harry have repeatedly violated their promise to step down as working royals and are instead attempting to use their position as royalty. Three months have passed since Prince Harry and Markle's May visit to Nigeria, and now they're off to Colombia. Moreover, Colombia became the first South American nation to join the Invictus Games Community of Nations in 2022, and simultaneously Nigeria became a member of Prince Harry's Invictus Games the same year.

Quinn further speculated that the Sussexes would put their royal annoyance aside and concentrate on organizing further excursions. He added, "Playing royal is now seen by the couple as their safety net. When all else fails they can at least play at being real royals. As the couple have realised playing royal is so much easier than making your way in the world of business and entertainment."

As reported by People, the next official overseas journey for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was announced on August 1, and Márquez, the first Black woman to serve as the Vice President of Colombia broke the news. Her statement read: "As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country."