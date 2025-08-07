‘Put Grandpa to Bed’— Donald Trump’s On-Camera Memory Fail Once Again Sets Off Dementia Alarms

Ever since Donald Trump began his second term in office, people have been raising concerns about his mental sharpness. From strange pauses in his speeches to moments that seem to suggest confusion, there have been growing whispers about possible signs of cognitive decline. And lately, those dementia whispers only got louder.

At a press conference meant to focus on a major win for American manufacturing, Trump made headlines for all the wrong reasons. He was there to announce Apple’s expanded commitment to U.S. investment, a massive $100 billion addition to the $500 billion the tech company had already promised earlier this year. According to the White House, this brings Apple’s total planned investment in the U.S. to a staggering $600 billion.

But instead of the focus staying on the historic investment, it shifted quickly to one awkward moment.

TRUMP: Thanks as well to Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick, wherever you may be LUTNICK: I’m right behind you TRUMP: Oh, there you are pic.twitter.com/MTZPBF85UZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2025

While thanking various attendees, Trump said, “Thanks as well to Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick… wherever you may be.” Then, realizing they were actually standing right behind him, he quickly added, “Oh, there you are,” and tried to brush it off with a laugh, saying, “hello fellas, I missed you.”

The internet wasn’t so forgiving. On X, users mocked the moment almost instantly. One wrote, “No way this guy already forgot he walked into the room together a few minutes ago lmao.” Another, user added, “Most powerful man on earth has lost it.”

The incident reminded many of a similar slip not long ago. During an executive order signing about expanding the President’s council on sports, fitness, and nutrition, Trump introduced WWE star Triple H, and bizarrely appeared to search for him, even though he was looking straight at him while talking.

Even earlier in that same event, Trump had stumbled over his words, that prompted fresh speculation that something might be off. Even days back, Trump mixed up Kristi Noem’s name with a pro golfer Cristie Kerr.

Still, despite all this, Trump continued the press conference without acknowledging the flub. He went on to introduce Apple CEO Tim Cook with high praise, calling him “one of the truly great legends of our time.”

But just as things seemed to get back on track, Trump added a confusing twist to his closing remarks. “I want to thank Tim Cook. He’s a great, great man, a visionary, a businessman, just about every quality he can have other than athleticism. I’m looking at him — I’m not 100% sure.”

That line had social media users scratching their heads again. One joked, “Wow as a thank you for kissing the ring Trump calls Tim Apple a certified nerd – how gracious.”

Trump has spoken warmly about Cook in the past but recently expressed frustration over Apple’s manufacturing choices. He criticized the company for assembling iPhones in countries like China and India, urging them instead to bring production back to the U.S.

Someone put grandpa to sleep. It’s obviously wayyyyyy past his bedtime. — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) August 7, 2025

Apple’s increased investment, according to the administration, is expected to boost domestic production of devices like iPhones and MacBooks, a move meant to reduce reliance on overseas manufacturing and avoid tariff-related price hikes for American consumers.

And despite the distractions, Trump stayed on message when talking about the economy. He closed by boasting, “one of the greatest investment booms in the history of our country.”