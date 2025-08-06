Donald Trump Totally Forgets Kristi Noem’s Name in Hilarious Slip-up—Mentions This Pro-Golfer as DHS Secretary Instead!

Donald Trump and his gaffes have long gone hand in hand. Ever since taking office for the second time, his speeches have been peppered with slip-ups, mispronunciations, and eyebrow-raising moments that have fueled speculation about his cognitive health. Some critics have even hinted at dementia.

Now, another gaffe has people talking. What was meant to be a straightforward Cabinet introduction at the White House turned into a lighthearted, and slightly awkward, mix-up that once again put the spotlight on Trump’s tendency for verbal missteps. Also, the incident is a perfect reminder that the POTUS loves golfing way too much. So much so that he is slipping up his crew names with pro-golfers!

Here’s how it unfolded. At a White House event meant to spotlight his Cabinet and a new Olympic initiative, President Donald Trump, 79, made this unexpected mix-up where he swapped his Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s name with that of a professional golfer.

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: Trump, in full mental decline, just confused Kristi Noem with pro-golfer Cristie Kerr – then kept digging: “She’s a better golfer than you…but you’re better in a lot of other things.” Trump is not well. When the hell will the media acknowledge it? pic.twitter.com/VP1diJf2uZ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 5, 2025

The moment came as Trump was introducing officials before signing an executive order to form a task force for the 2028 Summer Olympics. Gesturing toward Kristi Noem, he announced, “Secretary of Homeland Security Cristie Kerr,” naming the LPGA star instead.

For anyone unfamiliar, Cristie Kerr is a champion golfer, while Kristi Noem heads the Department of Homeland Security. The president, a passionate golf lover, seemed to have the sport on his mind yet again.

Donald Trump realized he has made a mistake almost right away. He chuckled and said, “Cristie Kerr, do you know who Cristie Kerr is? She’s a friend of mine. Great golfer.”

The room joined in the laughter. Turning back to Noem, he added with a grin, “Kristi Noem, she’s a better golfer than you, that’s the only thing. But you’re better at a lot of other things, but I want to thank you for being here, and for doing an unbelievable job.”

Noem took the moment in stride, holding her smile and even mimicking a golf swing in response. Trump then carried on briskly with the rest of the introductions.

This man is losing his mind… — The Modern Life, Ron N. 🌊 (@ronnmail) August 6, 2025

The slip-up caught internet attention and one user posted that Trump isn’t well and it is high time media acknowledges it. Another person wrote, “Trump’s brain glitching again.” One person even declared, “And if he keeps going like this one day he’s gonna stand on that stage and he’ll mistakenly tell us all the things he did with Epstein.”

The newly announced task force includes not only Noem but also the secretaries of state, defense, transportation, commerce, treasury, and other senior members of Trump’s administration. The president will serve as chair, with Vice President J.D. Vance as vice chair.

While Kerr isn’t part of the group, Olympic gymnast and gold medalist Nastia Liukin made the roster and was in attendance. Kerr, meanwhile, continues to compete on the LPGA Tour and once held the title of the world’s top-ranked female golfer.