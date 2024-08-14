Psychic Predicted Tom Cruise's 'Hot' Romance With Jolie, Warned She'll 'Eat Him Up & Spit Him Out'

Hollywood's eligible single parents Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie are rumored to be trying for a romantic equation. Cruise just announced his separation from Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, and Jolie is enmeshed in a court battle to complete her divorce from her ex-husband Brad Pitt. According to Heatworld, Cruise is aiming for a relationship with Jolie that is both personal and professional, “Tom raves about Angelina’s intellect and what a strong, impressive woman she is. He loves that she’s never really conformed in Hollywood. Plus, they’re both such superstars, only a handful of people can truly understand the life they live. That in itself creates a bond,” a source revealed. However, a psychic medium has predicted that “Angelina would probably eat Tom up and spit him out.”

“Over the past few years, they’ve had conversations about working together, it’s just about finding the right project. And lately, Ange has seemed more open to getting to know him socially, too,” the insider further revealed. Meanwhile, psychic matchmaker Deborah Graham stated that the A-list stars may be attracted to each other, “They may already have this attraction to each other,” she said exclusively to The US Sun. Graham added, “While I see them doing things together and see a connection, I see Tom and Angelina already having had this fantasy of being together. I would not be surprised if they do go for it and have sex."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by J Redden

The psychic however affirmed that their relationship will not last, “Tom and Angelina are oil and vinegar, which means they can go together but will not mix," she said. “I do not see this as becoming a long-term relationship. They will probably be polite and say it is not there." "To me, this is not a psychic match. The relationship will be very hot and strong, but then it will die hard,” she said.

Graham further shared that Jolie and Cruise have the same world vision which might prove to be a binding factor, “Their life goals are for humanity, helping people, building foundations, and changing the world,” she explained. “They have an intellectual connection and the same interests because they love doing things to help others."

Tom Cruise & Angeline Jolie, legendary actors have stood up for the people of Gaza who are facing genocidal killing from Israel … The duo are too big to be cancelled .. The world needs more of such courageous people to speak up for Palestinians who have been caged by Israel for… pic.twitter.com/mdiBEnGzU8 — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) November 22, 2023

“There is the charity work and giving back to society, which they have in common energetically. In that vein, Angelina and Tom have a strong energy together. Here are two compulsive, obsessive people, so they are going to go crazy being with somebody who is the same version of themselves," she added. Speaking about the kind of life partner Jolie needs to choose Graham said, “She needs a man with whom she can find that connection and passion,” she said.

“This would be somebody with a strong personality, almost like a terminator, with that firepower." About the Mission Impossible actor, she said, “Tom needs somebody like Kate Middleton,” Graham said. "This is somebody who has authority and a person of few words. Tom needs somebody who's more mild-mannered. He does not need somebody who will try to railroad him or overpower him."