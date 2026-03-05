“Pronouns in My Email” — Trans Teacher Details Fears in Viral TikTok

A TikTok user identifying themselves as a transgender teacher is grabbing attention on social media after an emotional video where they expressed their fears of trying to live authentically — and hold a teaching position — in the current political climate.

In a nearly two-minute long video released in February 2024, TikTok user @kaceyandrew863 — also known online as Kacey Lilac — acknowledged that they are “visibly trans” and that students and parents know that the teacher is trans.

“I put my pronouns in my email signature,” the teacher said, explaining that they use she/her, they/them, it/its, and e/em pronouns.

Although the video was initially posted over two years ago, it began gaining steam when Libs of TikTok shared the clip on Wednesday night. The Libs of TikTok X post had nearly 250,000 views in 14 hours.

At the time, the teacher admitted that they were worried they’d receive too many complaints, which could then lead to their firing. At no point in the video did the teacher say that they had been reported or disciplined.

The teacher also referenced the Parental Rights in Education, the Florida law nicknamed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The act, which was signed in March 2022 and commenced that July, prohibits schools from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through third grade. Schools are also restricted in how they can cover those topics at the K-12 level.

“And then what happens to me, because my face is gay every day?” the teacher asks. “I can’t hide the fact that I’m trans. My body and my voice maybe don’t match up in some people’s eyes.”

At first glance, the timing of Libs of TikTok posting the video on X is odd, considering that the clip itself is over two years old. The teacher hasn’t posted on that account since February 2024.

However, the LOTT post comes amid various controversies and violent crimes involving the LGBTQ+ community in recent weeks, headlined by the tragic shooting at a Rhode Island hockey match last month. A transgender father opened fire on his family on Feb. 16 before taking his own life; four total victims, including the shooter, have died thus far.

The Department of Justice recently confirmed it is investigating an incident from Sunday, Feb. 22, in which an individual — identified by federal sources as a transgender or nonbinary person — is accused of shooting at a Border Patrol agent in Pittsburg, N.H. Additionally, a Washington grand jury indicted a suspected transgender activist on federal charges of repeatedly threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump. Phillip Richard Wharton, a 20-year-old who uses Ms./Mx. pronouns, faces a $250,000 fine and/or up to 10 years in prison.

Inquisitr News has reached out to the woman for further comment. It is unknown whether she is still an educator.

The Trans Lifeline offers a free hotline for those in the United States (877-565-8860) and Canada (877-330-6366), Monday through Friday. Standard operating hours are 1-9 p.m. ET. Please note that the Trans Lifeline hotline is closed on most holidays.