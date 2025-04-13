Bryce Andrew Mitchell is an American UFC star who plays in the Featherweight division. He is popular for his martial arts skills as well as his controversial opinions. In February, Mitchel was quoted saying how he does not believe in the Holocaust. Moreover, he supported Adolf Hitler and Modern-day Hitler Trump.

The pro-Hitler athlete is always defensive of Trump and declares how much he is fascinated by him. In a statement, he said, “He took a bullet for us, and I promise you, if the day comes, I will take a bullet for that man. I love that man with all my heart, and I would die fighting in battle for that man.” He loves Donald Trump and will die for him.

He also says how he trusts Trump’s judgment when he makes decisions. He clarifies even if the president makes a few bad decisions, he still has the right intentions. Some of his other controversial opinions include vaccines giving ADHD and how he compared that to politically wrong decisions. Recently, he fought with another UFC champion, Jean Silva, in Miami.

He was over confident about his skills and was also excited to compete in front of Trump. However, in a twist of events, he got choked by his opponent on the Canvas as the President was watching. Not only could he not take the bullet for Trump, but also lost with a humiliating experience. Trump is often seen at these events. The match was at Miami’s Kaseya Center. Even Elon Musk was there to witness his embarrassing defeat.

Bryce mitchell is a retard, nazi, rascist. (Geniunly to all of these, he drilled through his own nuts, said he loves hitler, now this)

Mitchell had a different approach in the match, considering his skills; that’s why he also refused to touch gloves with Silva. His opening round wasn’t impressive as Silva pulled a tight guillotine choke. Mitchell struggled to escape and was only successful in the second round.

The second round was similar to the first one, as Mitchell refused to touch the glove again. Silva hit Mitchell with a massive blow, and ninja-choked him. This made him tap out as he passed out while Silva was letting him go. What an embarrassing moment must have been for Mitchell to be passed out in front of his idol.

Mitchell seemed to have truly underperformed in this competition, as Silva had a hold on him since the beginning of the match. Even after winning, Silva was very humble. He said he did not expect the rounds to go this way. To his surprise, he thought this was all a part of the act and the promotion.

But that was not the case and he feels sad for Mitchell. He hoped that Mitchell would be fine and confident. He also expressed concern, saying maybe Bryce isn’t right in the head, and there might be something wrong. We may not know the exact state of his mind, but Mitchell will definitely have to try harder to impress Trump.