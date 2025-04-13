Donald Trump Just Can’t Stop Talking About Biden—Or Giving Him New Nicknames!

Turns out it isn’t his long-running crusade against water pressure or his anti-trans views, but Donald Trump is truly obsessed with one and only thing- well, two, actually. One, the former President Joe Biden, and two, giving him weird nicknames. Trump truly excels in giving nicknames to his rivals, and we have witnessed his talent through “Tampon Tim” and “Laffin Kamala.” However, his most favorite target is Biden, and the Republican leader has made up some wild nicknames for the former President.

On April 9, Donald Trump once again showed off his talent during the National Republican Congressional Committee’s dinner. Notably, his speech lasted for about 90 minutes. The Republican leader is inclined to stay at the podium for a long, long time, and we have most recently seen it during his record-breaking 100-minute-long Congressional address.

However, one thing he couldn’t resist on Wednesday was giving himself a gold star for his creativity. Trump has given Biden many nicknames in the past. However, since “Basement Biden” never really made it to the media, he stuck to his forever favorites, “Crooked Joe” and “Sleepy Joe.”

During his 90-minute speech, he spent an overwhelming amount of time discussing Biden’s monikers. “The hardest thing I had to do with Joe Biden is the nickname. Do I call him Sleepy Joe or Crooked Joe? Could we take a vote, please?” he asked the audience but then himself gave the answer, “They both work. They both work beautifully.”

While the live audience enjoyed his Biden-bashing on social media, his speech garnered a different reaction. One X (formerly Twitter) user instead took a jab at Trump, “So you say Sleepy Joe was bad, but Sleepy Don is ok?” Another flipped the whole thing and suggested that the “sleepy” in Biden’s nickname actually compliments the stability of his presidency.

Dear #MAGA So you say Sleepy Joe was bad but Sleepy Don is ok? pic.twitter.com/WbAEdNUlsK — Moto Szczecin (@SzczecinMoto) April 8, 2025

Despite social media reactions, Donald Trump has always praised his skills. While speaking with Fox News in 2024, he noted, “Some people say I’m very good at that.”

However, others would argue he is actually not that good at it. His monikers for his rivals are mostly a hit or miss, looking back at the past. Before transferring the “crooked” title to Biden, the President actually gifted it to Hillary Clinton, calling him “crooked Hillary.”

Trump explains why he called Haley ‘Nimbra’: “It’s just a little takeoff on her name – wherever she may come from. I look at her name. I look at a lot of people. I do a lot of names for people. Some people say I’m very good at that.” pic.twitter.com/R0v6vf4otA — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 22, 2024

He even invented one nickname for himself to contrast with “crooked Joe.” In March 2024, he posted on Truth Social, “For the good of our now failing Nation, and in order to inform the American people of what is going on in our Country, we must immediately have a full-scale debate between Crooked Joe and Honest Don. I’m ready to go, ANY TIME, ANY PLACE!”

However, the “Honest Don” didn’t land well, as a social media user remarked, “Doesn’t DIShonest Don suit him better?” His wordplay has always received criticism, especially after he made a questionable post on X amid concerns over his tariffs. “Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!),” he wrote.

The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!). Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2025

However, The Daily Show host Jon Stewart brutally trolled him, saying, “Did the overseas factory you had been sourcing your nicknames from get shut down during the tariff war?” It seems like, despite his obsession with monikers, Trump continues to digest insults over his creative abilities.