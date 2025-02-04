Michael Chandler Opens Up About ‘Getting Close’ to Donald Trump, Recalls Trump’s Last Words—“You are one bad…”

Donald Trump has been a big UFC fan for a very long time and is seen hanging around the cage numerous times.

One of the UFC players President Trump seems to admire is Michael Chandler. He was also present during the last UFC match Michael Chandler had in November against ex-lightweight champ Charles Oliveira. If Olivieria is a jiu-jitsu pro, Michael Chandler is a mixed martial arts veteran. Chandler is a three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion and moved to UFC in 2020. He has definitely made a name for himself.

Charles Oliveira Defeats Michael Chandler After Narrowly Avoiding Getting KO’d Himself In The Final Round https://t.co/yCQqzWDRIh pic.twitter.com/twabZZ8lYz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 17, 2024

Michael Chandler ended up losing to Olivieria, but that dimmed his mood since the fight was not the main event of the evening. According to Michael Chandler, the most important moment of the evening was when he met President Trump, who hugged him and called him a real mofo.

One could hear Chandler smiling while describing this encounter. He told the media that fighters are not allowed to hug anyone out of the ring but he circled the ring, got closure to the President and gave him a hug. He also pointed out the fact that Trump didn’t cuss at him or used the full form of mofo but called the word as it is.

Michael Chandler on meeting Donald Trump and Triple H at #ufc309 pic.twitter.com/7dhCrmAN0c — calfkicker (@calfkickercom) November 29, 2024

Chandlers also told Mirror US that President Trump is very presentable and has a pleasing personality when meeting one on one with anyone. He also called the President like an old cool grandpa and said that he enjoyed meeting him all the 4-5 times they have met and would believe that there are more meetings in the future.

Michael Chandler revealed his desire to meet President Trump often and play golf with him.

Donald Trump had always had a fascination with UFC championship and is always seen hanging around the arena or stage sitting next to the UFC President Dana White.

Dana White returned the favor of friendship and endorsed and supported President Trump throughout his campaign. He also spoke at a rally in Washington DC after the election results were announced. At the rally, white said how he is so proud to have Trump as his President, who not only won the election but is a republican President in a long time who won the popular votes. He told the crowd at the rally how big this win was and how he is looking forward to the coming four years.

*Dana White gets to speak at Donald Trump victory speech “Here’s the thing about Jon Jones” pic.twitter.com/2SJhQTswPP — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey2) November 6, 2024

It is evident that most of the staff and players at UFC are very fond of Donald Trump including Michael Chandler who is now looking forward to his coming fights.

Michael Chandler is confident he’ll be fighting Conor McGregor. “We’re not getting off this train… I have way too many assurances that this fight is happening to think otherwise.” ▶️ https://t.co/JWYB7E2SWn #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/Tijl5rbJSr — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 21, 2024

Michael Chandler was scheduled to fight Conor McGregor, with whom he had a head-to-head brawl in the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2023. However, both the players have yet to fight each other in an actual octagon. The last time the fight was planned out, Conor McGregor opted out pre-maturely due to injury. However, Michael Chandler remains sure that Conor McGregor will not ride into the sunset so soon and so easily. He assured fans that McGregor’s path to his retirement goes through Michael Chandler.