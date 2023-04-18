Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner Support Husbands Nick and Joe Jonas at Sold-Out Jonas Brothers Gig

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner were in high spirits as they watched their husbands perform at their Jonas Brothers concert in London.

While the Jonas Brothers performed at a sold-out concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 14, Nick Jonas, 30, and Joe Jonas, 33, were supported by their respective wives: Priyanka Chopra, 40, and Sophie Turner, 27, were spotted grooving in the audience. Chopra showed off her chic sense of style as she wore a figure-flattering cream and brown striped outfit. She wore bold makeup to accentuate her features, and her dark hair was styled in loose curls to the side.

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner dance at Jonas Brothers gig pic.twitter.com/pFTXVOGvwY — DTN NEWS (@DTNNEWUpdates) April 15, 2023

The brunette beauty, Chopra was observed arriving at the venue in the same dress, but she made a dramatic entrance wearing a colorful fur overcoat. The 40-year-old completed her concert ensemble with a pair of platform high-heeled boots and a sparkling hair clip that pinned her hair to the side. While dancing in the crowd with Turner, Chopra was spotted putting her hands in the air, as she sang along to her husband’s music.

Turner opted for a floral dress and one could tell she was enjoying a drink while dancing in the private box. The UK native was also spotted belting out the lyrics while she drank an unknown beverage from a can.

Priyanka Chopra on her way to Jonas Brothers Concert at Royal Albert Hall in London. pic.twitter.com/4P162Hozha — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) April 14, 2023

Some fans took to Twitter and reacted to seeing the supportive wives at the show. “If my future partner doesn’t hype me like Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra are with their husbands tonight, I’ll sue,” one fan joked. In a separate tweet, one admirer explained that they were self-conscious sitting in front of the A-listers. “Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra are both sitting behind me at the Jonas brothers and I’ve never been so self-conscious about the back of my head I hope it’s not embarrassing me,” she wrote.

One fan shared a photo of Priyanka at the show and wrote, “Went to see the Jonas brothers. Couldn’t tell you what the concert was like because Priyanka Chopra was standing next to me the whole time.”

sophie turner and priyanka chopra are both sitting behind me at the jonas brothers and i’ve never been so self conscious about the back of my head i hope it’s not embarrassing me — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) April 14, 2023

Image Source: Instagram | @priyankachopra

After the successful show, the "Love Again" star took to her Instagram to celebrate Nick’s concert. “After he sells out a Royal Albert hall…,” she wrote in her story, showing a mirror selfie with her man. In the snapshot, Chopra can be seen resting on a couch, with Nick adjusting his white button-up shirt. She has her shoeless feet propped onto his legs and smiles big for the selfie.

Chopra and Turner’s night out comes just two days after the former was spotted giving her hubby a passionate kiss outside the Corinthia Hotel in London. During this outing, Priyanka rocked an all-pink sweatsuit that also featured a low-cut white top underneath. Turner was also spotted out on the town with her husband Joe on April 11. Sophie and Joe also locked lips while they enjoyed lunch. The proud parents to daughter Willa, 2, and another baby, whose name is unknown, have been married since 2019.