Princess Kate's Brother, James Middleton, is Locked in a Bitter Battle with 'Nightmare' Neighbor

In a village nestled in Berkshire, a feud is brewing between James Middleton, brother to Duchess Kate Middleton, and his neighbor, David Alderton. This clash has allegedly soared into a bitter battle, with accusations flying back and forth like angry birds. Reports from The Independent focused on the situation, portraying Alderton as a thorn in Middleton's side. It seems Alderton, a 65-year-old running a motorcycle dealership, has taken issue with activities on Middleton's family farm. Noise and light pollution are among his complaints, leading to the posting of what James describes as malicious posters around the village.

“Mr Alderton has a history of disputes with neighbours within the village,” James told the outlet. “In 2017 he took legal action against the parish council and a parishioner, and intimidated locals for objecting to a series of planning applications, all of which were refused.”

Alderton accused James Middleton of using loud machinery, wandering clucking poultry & disturbing an area of natural beauty. He fell out with JM after he joined a group objecting to a planning application for a dwelling that was branded an "eyesore."

As mentioned by Page Six, the rift deepened when Alderton joined a group opposing a planning application put forth by James. This move allegedly sparked warnings from Alderton of impending brutality, setting the stage for a contentious relationship. James, not one to back down, sought recourse through mediation and limited communication channels. However, the situation only grew more acrimonious, prompting him to resort to communicating solely through email or local authorities.

This isn't Alderton's first rodeo when it comes to disputes within the village. Allegations of legal action against the parish council and intimidation tactics against locals paint a picture of a neighbor not afraid to stir the pot. In February 2023, Alderton aired his hardship to the Daily Mail, accusing James of using machinery that emitted noxious fumes. Kate's brother rebutted, emphasizing the inherent noises and smells of farm life, which should be expected in a rural setting.

“It’s ancient, noisy, dirty, smelly machinery, old Massey Fergusons, an old threshing machine, wood chipping machines, you name it,” Alderton claimed at the time. “It’s a farm so I suppose he thinks he feels justified in having farm machinery even if it’s derelict. But he has a duty of care to his neighbors and the environment – it should not impact on people nearby.”

“It is sad that someone who chooses to live in the countryside in a farming community cannot accept that from time to time there will be noise and smells from tractors and animals, especially if they live next to a farm,” James explained. “We would be neglecting our duty of responsibility for the animals and countryside if we did what he asked us to do to our livestock.”

Things took a bizarre turn last July when James' family went on holiday, leaving a housesitter in charge. Allegedly, the family's dogs caused a commotion among guinea fowl, drawing Alderton's ire and colorful language. “Shut those f–king birds up, you noisy c–t,” Alderton reportedly said.

James' concerns escalated with the birth of his son, Inigo, in October 2023, prompting police involvement. The dispute, he claimed, has 'bred animosity in the community, rumor, ill feeling, and caused myself and my family anxiety and distress,' overshadowing what should be a joyous time for his growing family.

Efforts to resolve the conflict seem futile, with James lamenting the toll it has taken on his family and the village harmony. Despite his attempts to uphold his duties as a farmer, James finds himself embroiled in a neighborly squabble that shows no signs of abating. “Police were contacted shortly after our son was born as we became increasingly concerned by the activities surrounding a neighbor,” he shared, noting that the dispute has caused many problems.