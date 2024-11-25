Princess Diana's Glamorous Hairstyle in the 80s Made Queen Elizabeth 'Furious': "It Was Short..."

In the royal world, even something like a hairstyle can spark controversy. Richard Dalton, who was Princess Diana's hairdresser for years, said that one small change in hair during the 1984 State Opening of Parliament created quite a stir within the royal family. After working with Diana for a decade, Dalton decided to try something new that day. He styled her short hair into a neat chignon and placed it perfectly over her Spencer family tiara. What seemed like an innocent styling choice quickly became a royal headache.

"Diana's glamorous new hairdo made all the front pages the next day, totally eclipsing the solemnity of the occasion," Dalton revealed. Queen Elizabeth was reportedly 'furious' that Diana accidentally stole the show during a significant government function. The consequences were immediate and lasting; Diana learned her lesson and vowed that her hair would never again become a distraction from royal duties. From that moment forward, her hairstyle transformed dramatically. "From that point on, I only ever cut her hair a quarter of an inch at most," Dalton explained. "Her style was simple and flattering. Because it was short, I could have her ready in 15 minutes," he added, as per Marie Clair.

Dalton offered a more intimate glimpse into Diana's world beyond the hair drama. He was no longer merely a hairstylist; he developed into a trustworthy individual who protected her secrets. "Every woman confides in her hairdresser and she was no different," he noted. At times, Dalton felt like carrying all these secrets was too much to handle. "Being the keeper of such big secrets sometimes made me feel sick with stress," Dalton admitted.

However, when it comes to her locks, there were some quite surprising influences that affected Diana's hair. Her personal style was greatly influenced by her intense interest in the television series Dynasty. "Diana loved big hair—and we used gallons of hairspray and heated rollers to give her that 80s Dynasty look," Dalton shared with a hint of nostalgia.

Their relationship extended beyond professional boundaries; for instance, Diana would eagerly ask Dalton to recap Dynasty episodes she'd missed. During Prince Harry's birth, even while Dalton was in Spain, his styling advice remained paramount. Diana humorously recalled keeping her hot rollers in too long, resulting in what she described as 'big, big hair.' The book It's All About The Hair: My Decade With Diana by royal expert Renae Plant offers more such behind-the-scenes insights into this unique relationship between a princess and her hairdresser, as per InStyle.

Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, on her way to the State Opening of Parliament in November 1981 (Image Source: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Besides, there is more to Princess Diana's hairstyle journey than merely following fashion trends. It demonstrates how she was able to express herself despite the rigid royal regulations. She managed to remain loyal to herself despite having to live up to certain standards. As Dalton reflected on their years together, he emphasized his mission: "I want to share my stories to preserve her legacy."