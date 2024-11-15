'Great Figure' Meghan Markle Believes ‘She Was Right All Along About the Royal Family': Expert

According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle considers her and Prince Harry's trip to Nigeria a triumph. She believes it served as evidence that she was 'right' the whole time about the British Royal Family. In their role as Invictus Games ambassadors, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Nigeria in May. Markle was reportedly happy about 'being treated as a great figure,' according to royal biographer Tom Quinn.

As reported by The Mirror, Quinn stated, "Meghan sees her visit to Nigeria as a huge success and proof that she was right all along - she and Harry should have been allowed to be part-time royals, because they are really good at it." Quinn thinks Harry seemed a little more timid than Markle, who appeared cheerful and assured the whole time.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Lagos airport for Official State Welcome on May 12, 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Andrew Esiebo)

The author went on to say, "Meghan's face during the Nigeria tour said it all. Her pleasure in being treated as a great figure was unmistakable. Harry on the other hand often looked unsure of himself; he had that unconfident, slightly sad-little-boy look – the look of someone asked to do something he was never quite sure of by his more confident partner." Quinn also said that Harry, enchanted by his wife's confidence, may not have realized that pretending to go on a royal visit to Nigeria only serves to infuriate his brother Prince Williams, and father, King Charles III.

Though formally billed as a three-day private visit to Nigeria, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's journey unfolded with the pomp and circumstance befitting a royal trip. As per CNN, when they arrived in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, they were greeted with a red carpet and ethnic dancers. They were then taken to Lightway Academy, the site of a multi-day mental health conference. At the same event, they announced a collaboration between the Archewell Foundation and the GEANCO Foundation to provide menstrual products and school supplies to underprivileged children.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, says Nigeria is 'my country' on visit with Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/vLIkveBXwQ — GAROWE ONLINE (@GaroweOnline) May 12, 2024

Christopher Musa, the country's senior military officer, extended an invitation to the two of them to visit the West African nation. Markle thanked authorities for inviting her during their encounter at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, where they signed a guest book. Although their visit was private, the couple's schedule was similar to the official tours they had done before 2020, when they stepped down as senior working royals. Nigerians demonstrated their world-renowned hospitality by welcoming them with open arms wherever they went. A heartwarming photo of a young Harry with his mom was among the many presents bestowed upon the happy couple.

But when word first got out about their voyage to Nigeria, King Charles was in a rage. Quinn informed The Mirror at the time, "William is absolutely furious and determined to find a way to stop this happening in [the] future. Charles is said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him." According to Quinn, 'what's really upset the applecart' is that the couple's Nigerian hosts treated the occasion like a formal tour as well.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.