Princess Diana’s Bodyguard Recalls Encounter with Andrew, Calls Him “Most Arrogant”

The former bodyguard of Princess Diana has revealed his experience with former Prince Andrew. Currently, the royal family is still reeling from the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. However, on the Suddenly Single podcast, more information about Andrew has been revealed by a former policeman and protection officer, Ken Wharfe.

The former bodyguard of Princess Diana, was initially employed as a protection officer for her two sons, William, 5, and Harry, 3, but went on to also be Diana’s bodyguard. In his role as a protection officer between 1986 and 1994, Wharfe stood closer to Princess Diana than most people did, and in the podcast, he reveals what it was like behind palace doors as her marriage to Prince Charles collapsed. The bodyguard shared moments like the night Diana confronted now-Queen Camilla, as well as the emotional stress she faced in private.

Wharfe also revealed his experience with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, stating that he is one of the “most arrogant” men he has ever met. Moreover, he opened up on why the Epstein crisis is “excruciatingly toxic” for the Royal Family. He also shared his thoughts on Prince Harry’s departure with Meghan Markle to the US, and the ongoing battle over security.

Speaking of the former Duke of York, the bodyguard said, “I did, on a few occasions, have dealings with him in a professional capacity,” adding, “I found him to be one of the most arrogant individuals I’ve ever had the misfortune of meeting.”

Meanwhile, Wharfe also spoke of Andrew’s alleged connection with late financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying, I’ve taken a personal stand on this.”

“The whole issue of the Duke of York, as he was, and now Mountbatten-Windsor, is excruciatingly toxic, and continues to be,” Princess Diana’s former bodyguard added.

“The whole issue of the Duke of York, as he was, and now Mountbatten-Windsor, is excruciatingly toxic, and continues to be,” Wharfe said. “There isn’t a day now, in the last six months, where there hasn’t been a story surrounding the Duke of York, Windsor’s association with Jeffrey Epstein, which has now brought into contact his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson,” Wharfe added. “It’s a subject that, as yet, is not finished,” Wharfe continued. ‘It’s only just begun, and who knows where this might end up?”

After former Prince Andrew’s name appeared numerous times in the US Department of Justice’s files on Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. It was alleged that the former Duke of York had given the late Epstein information while acting as the UK’s trade envoy.

Following the incident of Andrew’s arrest, King Charles issued a statement from Buckingham Palace. “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.”

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” King Charles continued. “In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”