“Absolutely Disgusting” – Megyn Kelly’s Brutally Honest Review of Meghan Markle’s $62 Chocolate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be trying many things to survive outside royalty and living in America. These include Meghan’s chocolate bars and fruit spreads that were sent by Britt Mayer, a frequent guest on The Megyn Kelly Show.

Among the chocolate bars was a $62 chocolate product that Megyn Kelly did a taste test on her show. Her opinion of the produce was that it was “disgusting” while giving it the “thumbs down.” Meanwhile, she taste-tested live on her show various other chocolate bars and fruit spreads after Mayer send them to her

While holding up the box of four different As Ever chocolate bars, Kelly did acknowledge, “The packaging is pretty. I have to give her that.” Each product came wrapped in floral designs, and Prince Harry’s wife suggested them as a Valentine’s gift.

“I like the flowers. You know, that’s her big thing. You have to put edible flowers on everything that you know may or may not actually be edible,” Megyn added. She also slammed the infamous items Markle used throughout her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, whether she was cooking or baking.

“And this pretty box with just four chocolate bars in it cost $62,” Kelly said, astonished, while wondering who would spend that much money on “this crap.” In fact, she recommended that viewers “stay away” from these “disgusting’ chocolate bars.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Megyn Kelly Show (@megynkellyshow)

Kelly “tried the raspberry spread sea salt dark chocolate first, and I’m not going to lie, it was disgusting. Absolutely disgusting. Cannot recommend you stay away from it more strongly than I do.”

However, despite that product, she continued taste-testing the other products. “Then I went to shortbread cookies, bee pollen, milk chocolate. I mean, shortbread cookie sounds good, right? So, I opened it up to see what this is all about. So, it’s more chocolate with some sort of orange spread on it. I guess that’s the bee pollen.”

On the Instagram post of Megyn’s chocolate taste-test, followers were quick to comment. One social media user wrote, “She bought the chocolate. She ate the chocolate. She featured the chocolate. She promoted the chocolate. That’s showing Meghan Sussex!”

Another noted, “I’ll take a fantastic Hershey bar, Reese cup, Kit Kat over her over priced garbage any day!”

However, some people were not impressed with the show, with one writing, “Why does she always put women down?”

They were not alone, as one Instagram user slams Kelly, writing, “imagine being this woman’s friend. how cruel she is putting other woman down all the time. she would do the same to her loved ones. very sad to watch and i guess i don’t watch much on her only when something like this comes up on my feed. i feel very sorry for her she has a lot of hate in her heart.”

Yet another Instagram user wrote, “Looks like Meghan got some inspiration from King Charles Highgrove range at Fortnum & Mason! The Coronation hamper in particular. Font, product, and packaging all copied. King Charles Highgrove goodies all taste amazing though.”