Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, often make headlines for their strained relationship with the Royal family. Following the couple’s exit from the family, there have been all sorts of rumors regarding the possibility of their reconciliation and also about how Harry and Meghan are doing after parting from the royals.

While these are the most common causes of Prince Harry grabbing the spotlight, he recently did something quite uncharacteristic that drew netizens’ attention. On Feb. 11, Prince Harry met the families of children in Los Angeles who have lost them to social media.

The gathering was driven by the noble intention of lending support to the grieving families and also raising awareness about this issue. Addressing the families there, Harry said, “None of you should be here.”

He then added, “Thank you for doing everything that you’ve done. Thank you for telling your stories over and over again. Truth, justice, and accountability: those are the three things that will come from this.”

‘None of you should be here’ Prince Harry has joined British families in Los Angeles, who say their children died after using social media, as a landmark court case in the United State accused Instagram and You Tube of creating “addiction machines”https://t.co/ZlTln0bkeZ pic.twitter.com/bjN8o7sOYt — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 12, 2026

While Harry’s message was poignant, it was his hand movements that stole the spotlight. In a viral video of his speech, Harry can be seen moving his hands in a rather animated way, something he generally does not do. He was moving his hands so much that a number of viewers took notice of it, with some pointing out, “I mean, what are these hand movements? This is not his normal behavior.”

A large pool of viewers seemed to agree with the statement. Other varying opinions also came forth, as some pointed out that Harry was probably moving his hands that way because he thought that gave him a politician-like authority. In reference to the politician part, another surprising name came up in comparison, which was California’s Governor, Gavin Newsom.

As one user wrote, “He thinks it gives him gravitas and makes him look like California’s governor.” Another one added, “channeling [Gavin] Newsom.” The comparison is rather unexpected because, aside from one welcome call to Harry and Meghan when they came to settle in California, Newsom has had little contact with Harry.

Despite their lack of spending time together, netizens seemed quite united regarding the claim that he looked like or was channeling Newsom energy with those hand movements.

Some people also brought in Meghan to the conversation, claiming that it was she who trained him to talk that way. One user bluntly said, “The missus probably told him it makes him look commanding and authoritative.” Another one said, “Meghan isn’t there to hold his hands down. He is a free man to use his hands any way he likes when she isn’t around.”

Whatever Harry’s reason was for moving his hands that way, it somehow overshadowed the points he was making. Besides his hand movements, a section of netizens also seemed critical of the fact that Harry’s speech on the issues of social media was ultimately reaching a larger audience via social media only.