Princess Charlotte Channels Diana-Era Vibes in Festive Christmas Look

Princess Charlotte made a notable appearance at the 2025 “Together at Christmas” carol service, entering the Abbey in an outfit that elegantly referenced both her mother’s, Princess Kate’s style and her grandmother’s legacy. As reported by Marie Claire, the 10-year-old royal donned a navy midi dress featuring a crisp white, Victorian-style collar, evoking immediate comparisons to Princess Diana.

WOW, what a beautiful photo of Princess Charlotte this evening 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zQwWdDotuC — Anna (@tokkianami) December 5, 2025

The navy dress was paired with matching tights and black flats. Charlotte also accessorized with a large black hair bow, a styling choice reminiscent of her mother, Princess Catherine, Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton).

According to fashion analysts at InStyle, the outfit is not a typical children’s outfit at all. In fact, the velvet fabric, lace collar, and muted navy hue allude to a gown worn by Diana in 1981 at the National Film Institute Dinner at the Royal Festival Hall. This was a key event that helped establish Diana’s reputation as a fashion-forward royal.

“the princess who became a star and the star who became a princess.” princess diana and princess grace of monaco at a fundraiser, 1981 pic.twitter.com/jhT5sEVer0 — audrey hepburn enthusiast (@darylandfilms) November 2, 2024

The night was a huge one for Diana, per AOL. Her husband, who was then Prince Charles didn’t like the fact that she would wear black to a state event, and told her so. While she thought “it was okay because girls my age wore this dress,” Diana recalled. “I hadn’t appreciated that I was now seen as a royal lady.”

Loving this look, Princess Charlotte’s homage to Princess Diana’s signature 80s standby, the ruffled collar under dress combination. #TogetherAtChristmas🎄🎁👑 pic.twitter.com/qDx3cuR0x3 — Kristine Froeba (@Kristine_Froeba) December 5, 2025

Elizabeth Emanuel and her husband designed the dress and she later told Vogue, “She looked so grown up, like a movie star, and she loved the idea of breaking the mold.” She added, “We witnessed the birth of a fashion icon before our very eyes.”

In previous Christmas carol services, Charlotte frequently opted for a burgundy coat by British children’s brand Trotters, a coat that her mother had previously coordinated with. This same coat was worn during 2022, 2023, and 2024. However, this year she chose to forego the familiar coat entirely, indicating that she and her parents felt it was time for her to adopt a slightly more mature look.

The Princess of Wales and her daughter Princess Charlotte at Westminster Abbey this evening 🥰 pic.twitter.com/OQriYglYI5 — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) December 5, 2025

Her family members also dressed in coordinated tones. Her brothers, Prince George of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales, along with their father, Prince William, Prince of Wales, were all clad in blue suits, aligning with Charlotte’s navy outfit and contributing to a cohesive family aesthetic. As for Kate, she donned a deep green coat dress, the same verdant shade of her sons’ ties.

Fashion observers described Charlotte’s look as “a moment,” blending youthful elegance with royal tradition and illustrating that even at ten years old, she is maturing into a fashion-conscious member of the royal family. This transition may even signify a subtle rite of passage for Charlotte. Her moving from classic children’s wear to more sophisticated garments, suggesting a gradual coming-of-age under public scrutiny.

These children are getting so Tall🤩

Princess Charlotte’s Hair is definitely going to be the envy like her mother is, in a few years🤩

📹Imperial Material#TogetherAtChristmas #PrinceandPrincessofWales pic.twitter.com/MzKIvE1Fxq — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) December 5, 2025

The overarching theme of the evening was “love,” bringing together guests from across the UK, including community volunteers and public servants to join the royal family in an expression of solidarity and seasonal kindness. Indeed, the theme was fitting considering that a year ago, Kate was fighting cancer.

Whether fully aware or not, Princess Charlotte’s outfit at the 2025 carol service may become significant within royal fashion history, serving as a quiet yet stylish tribute to both her heritage and future potential. And, we know that Princess Diana would be proud.