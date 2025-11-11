Prince William Breaks Down as He Reveals How He Told His Kids About Kate’s Illness

Prince William revealed how he told his children about Kate Middleton’s diagnosis, providing a rare glimpse into his personal life. In March last year, the Princess of Wales shared her diagnosis with the public. She explained that she and William had taken some time to “explain everything” to their kids.

The couple has three children together: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. They shared that before revealing Kate’s health news to the public, they discussed it with the kids.

Kate completed her treatment in September 2024 and announced she was in remission earlier this year, in January. In a recent interview with Brazilian television host Luciano Huck, who was in Brazil last week for the Earthshot Prize honors, William revealed how he and Kate communicated the news to their young children. He acknowledged that “hiding stuff from them doesn’t work.”

In his newly released interview in Brazil with Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck, Prince William answered questions about his family dynamic with Catherine and their 3 children revealing that as parents they spend a lot of time with their children:

Huck also acknowledged that, in recent times, the royal family has endured “very tough times,” given that both King Charles III and Kate were diagnosed with cancer. Charles is still undergoing treatment, and it has been more than a year since his diagnosis was made public.

The father of three said, “Every family goes through difficult times and faces challenges together. How you deal with those moments makes all the difference.

“We decided to tell our children everything – both the good news and the bad. We explain to them why certain things happen and why they might feel upset.” He added, “Many questions might come up without answers- I think all parents go through that. There’s no rulebook for being a parent, and we chose to talk about everything.” He said that every family has its own challenges.

Elsewhere in the interview, William noted, “I think it is very individual and sort of moment-dependent as to how you deal with those problems.” He added that he and Kate have always made sure to share a lot more with their children.

“Now, that has its good things and its bad things. Sometimes you feel you’re oversharing with the children when you probably shouldn’t,” William continued. “But most of the time, hiding stuff from them doesn’t work.”

To avoid being “anxious” over unanswered questions, the heir apparent said that they discuss their feelings and exchange differing perspectives, noting, “There are a lot more questions when there are no answers.”

“But it is always a balancing act- every parent knows that,” he said. “It’s, ‘How much do I say? What do I say? When do I say it?’ There’s no manual for being a parent; you’ve just got to go with it, a bit of instinct.”

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Macmillan’s Cancer Support Line at 0808 808 00 00, 8 a.m.–8 p.m., seven days a week.