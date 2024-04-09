Princess Beatrice 'Upset' and 'Annoyed' Over Revisiting Her Father Prince Andrew's Media Drama

The BBC's November 2019 interview, Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal aired on Newsnight and caused much grief to the Royal Family. Fast forward to the present, Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew's oldest daughter, is once again having nightmares as Netflix releases Scoop. The contentious movie dramatizes the moments leading up to her father's infamous interview and journalist Emily Maitlis's questions about his involvement in the Jeffery Epstein scandal. As per Marca, back then when a few Newsnight staffers tried to persuade Prince Andrew to do the tell-all, Princess Beatrice showed up out of the blue.

The princess reportedly "asked sensible questions" regarding the proposal from Sam McAlister, a former Newsnight producer whose memoir served as the basis for the sensational series. Additionally, he disclosed that she showed sympathy for her father when he talked about his relationship with the convicted sex offender, who was later found guilty.

Following the devastating interview that resulted in the Duke of York resigning from his position in the military and losing his royal titles, Princess Beatrice allegedly felt ashamed that she didn't stop the interview. She looked noticeably distressed and planned a 36th birthday dinner for her then-fiance, now husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in an attempt to allay her anxieties. A source shared, "In fact, Beatrice has been in tears every day since the interview went out." An insider revealed, "Both Sarah and Andrew rely on Beatrice's judgment a lot when it comes to dealing with the public as she's got an old head on young shoulders."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anwar Hussein

Following the release of the film, royal expert Jennie Bond, told OK! Magazine about how the Duke of York will react to the scandalous interpretation. Bond explained, "There’s no doubt that it’s going to mean more embarrassment for him. The renewed publicity only shines a light again on all that has happened and that he would undoubtedly rather forget about." She added, "It’s altogether very bad news for Andrew and, indeed, for his whole family. Beatrice, in particular, will undoubtedly be annoyed and upset that her part in setting up and monitoring the interview will now be made so much more public."

GB News, podcast host, Kinsey Schofield also chose to comment on Princess Beatrice's portrayal. "I think the concern is that she will be upset by her portrayal in this, and it was actually fine. Blink and you'll miss her in the film. But it does remind people that she does have a hand in the negotiations to secure this interview with Buckingham Palace." Regarding Prince Andrew's interview, Schofield stated that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie "don't want these types of incidents brought up again" and that it would "not be beneficial to their argument" if they were to become closer to the Royal family.