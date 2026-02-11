Prince William’s Jaw-Dropping Annual Income Revealed in New Report

Being part of the British Royal Family is a matter of pride, privilege, and responsibility. Family members often lead a lavish lifestyle rooted in years of tradition, public spotlight, and prestige.

The Duchy of Cornwall’s 2025 Integrated Impact Report has disclosed the annual income received by Prince William in his role as Duke of Cornwall.

The report, released in June 2025 and covering the financial year ending March 31, 2025, highlighted what officials described as a strong financial performance despite ongoing economic ups and downs.

According to RadarOnline.com, Will Bax, Secretary and Keeper of the Records, noted that the Duchy continued to balance its social responsibilities with commercial success. While the annual surplus was slightly down from the previous year, it remained stable overall.

“We have continued to balance our social objectives with driving strong commercial outcomes,” he added.

“While marginally down year on year, our net surplus, which is passed to HRH The Duke of Cornwall to support his official and charitable work, has remained resilient in the face of continued economic uncertainty.”

Prince William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate and title in 2022 following King Charles III’s accession to the throne. William is next in line to be the King of the British monarch after his father’s death.

Previously, the royal family went through a rough period in most of 2024 after King Charles’s cancer diagnosis in February, followed by Princess Kate Middleton’s diagnosis and the intense media scrutiny both she and Prince William faced.

Meanwhile, according to the report, William received a distributable surplus of $30.9 million during his second year as Duke of Cornwall. The annual net revenue surplus is allocated to the Duke, though profits from the sale of capital assets are retained within the estate and reinvested to ensure long-term sustainability.

“The Duke of Cornwall is entitled to the Duchy’s annual net revenue surplus. However, profits from the sale of capital assets are retained and reinvested within the estate to support long-term sustainability and future income,” the report explained.

The income supports not only Prince William’s public and charitable work but also the private expenses of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The children are in school, and the fees are higher than many expected. According to GB News, George, 10, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, attend Lambrook School in Berkshire as day students.

For the 2023–2024 school year, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton reportedly paid £24,714 ($33,789) for George’s tuition, £22,767 ($31,127) for Charlotte’s, and £15,498 ($21,189) for Louis’, bringing their total annual tuition bill to £62,979. These amounts will likely increase as the children pursue higher education.

In 2024, when Princess Kate and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer, they immediately began treatment, which was also expensive. Her postoperative tests found cancer, and a spokesperson said that a course of preventive chemotherapy had instantly begun.

On January 14, 2025, Kate Middleton announced that her cancer is in remission, and she has returned to normalcy. Furthermore, the report also clarified William’s tax position as a royal member.

Though the Duchy of Cornwall itself is not subject to tax, he does not have access to its capital assets and is taxed on the annual revenue surplus he receives.

“On a voluntary basis, His Royal Highness pays income tax at the prevailing rates in respect of the net revenue surplus of the Duchy after deduction of business-related costs,” the report said.

The Duchy of Cornwall was founded by King Edward III in 1337. It manages extensive land and property holdings, including the town of Poundbury in Dorset, which now has more than 2,300 homes and is worth over $1 billion

However, some residents have reportedly raised concerns about maintenance in the area since King Charles became monarch, but the ailing king is already doing more than he can.

