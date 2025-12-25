“Powerful Legacy” — Prince George’s Striking Resemblance to Prince William Leaves Royal Fans in Awe

Prince William is showing the world how much his oldest son, Prince George, has grown up. The Royal Family member and his wife, Kate Middleton, faced some backlash last week over the lacklustre release of their 2025 Christmas card.

However, the disappointment of royal fans quickly disappeared when the Prince of Wales shared a new photo with his oldest son. Now, many can’t ignore how much George is growing up to look exactly like his father.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared two snaps on December 20, 2025.

The first one featured George with William at The Passage to Volunteer. The other photo showed a little William, at the age of 11, posing with his mother, Princess Diana, at the same event.

Christmas at The Passage, 32 years apart 🎄 December 2025: Prince William, Prince George and Head Chef Claudette. December 1993: Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince William and Passage Chefs. pic.twitter.com/PqECUFi1rJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 20, 2025

“Christmas at The Passage, 32 years apart,” the caption read. The X account added, “December 2025: Prince William, Prince George and Head Chef Claudette. December 1993: Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince William and Passage Chefs.”

The side-by-side photos made people notice how much George looks like his father. Even their flashing smile seems too similar to ignore. “Wow George looks so much like William at that age,” one user wrote. A second added, “Powerful legacy…Diana would be proud.”

Another commented, “George is going to TOWER over his father!” One user noted, “Prince George is well brought up. His grandmother and great grandmother would be so proud of him.” Another wrote, “Princess Diana would be so proud of her son and grandson.”

“Diana would be so proud that her legacy at The Passage lives on through her son and now her grandson,” added another royal fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Apart from taking part in the tradition, Prince George also got to see his grandmother’s signed guestbooks at The Passage from all those years ago. The Daily Mail reports that the little prince was overwhelmed to see the late Princess Diana‘s signature, as he was only able to let out, “Wow, ok.”

His father told him, “That’s my mum,” as George could only admire his late grandmother’s guestbooks. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account also shared a photo of the prince’s 2025 signature along with his dad’s and grandmother’s from 1993.

Royal fans felt happy to see Diana’s traditions lived through William and his son. “The hand writing got me…Princess Diana was wonderful and would have been the most amazing grandmother,” wrote one Instagram user.

The recent posts from the account left fans truly delighted, not just because William and now George are proudly carrying on the “Princess of People’s” legacy, but also how much the little prince is growing up to be his father’s twin.