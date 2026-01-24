Being famous often comes with a cost, and no one knows it better than Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William!

The couple may often project a modern image in public to fit today’s times. However, when it comes to raising their three children, they embrace a more traditional approach. They parent the children away from the spotlight and technology.

Prince William revealed in a November 2025 interview with Brazilian media that none of his three children has a cell phone. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis do not use mobile phones yet. Social media is now normal for kids. George, who is 12, is expected to receive a basic phone only when he starts secondary school. Even then, his phone would lack internet access

According to The List, Prince William said his eldest son is not happy with the rule. William explained that he wants his children to experience life without constant screens before they use sites like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

The next king in line grew up without a cell phone during the late 1990s. In 1996, when his late mother, Princess Diana, and Charles divorced, he was fourteen years old. Amidst the highly publicized affair of Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, and intense paparazzi scrutiny during that period.

In July 1997, at just 36 years old, traumatized Diana chose to vacation in St. Tropez with Dodi, the 42-year-old son of Harrods mogul Mohamed Al-Fayed. At this time, Princess Diana’s agenda was clear: She wanted to be away from paparazzi ahead of Camilla Parker’s 50th birthday party in London. The couple’s Paris trip marked her death in the fatal crash that occurred on August 31, 1997, when the couple’s Mercedes struck a pillar in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.

As the world mourned the tragic death of one of the most charming figures of the British royal family, Prince William was confused as an adolescent and became controversy’s favourite child after he lost his mother.

A widely publicized letter from 1993, she allegedly expressed fears that Prince Charles (now king) was plotting to kill her in a staged car accident. While there’s no evidence to date, we only know a bunch of conspiracy theories that have been published by every known media outlet.

Speaking during an appearance on comedian Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler in 2025, he was asked about the kind of changes he wishes to bring into his family. Prince William pointed to the need for warmth. “I think it’s really important that an atmosphere is created at home,” William said.

“You have to have that feeling of safety, security, love.”

Therefore, as a father who has seen the dark side of growing up in the spotlight, both Kate and William have tried their best to prioritize their children over royal duties and protect them as much as possible from the pressures that defined their own early years.

Yet, after Kate’s unexpected cancer diagnosis in 2024, the kids have been subjected to unwanted media attention. While Kate Middleton announced the news to the world in the most calm manner, controversy surrounded an allegedly photoshopped Mother’s Day picture of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Even though Kate offered an apology for the confusion, the media was being harsh on the ailing mother. According to Town & Country, although the family relocated from London to Windsor in 2022, they retained the Kensington Palace residence.

By Christmas 2025, the Wales family—Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children—are rumored to have moved to Nottingham Cottage, an eight-bedroom residence in Windsor Great Park. It is being privately funded and will help them maintain privacy.