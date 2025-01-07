Prince William’s Heartbreak Exposed in New Kate Documentary

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s story is truly one for the books. Like any great love story, they have had their fair share of ups and downs in their grand love story. A source has now revealed how the Prince of Wales was “lonely” when the couple decided to split during a particularly rough patch.

Kate Middleton’s documentary ‘Kate’ will show Catherine’s journey from being a commoner in Berkshire to the Princess of Wales. It also gives royal fans a glimpse into her love story with the Prince of England. The royals’ first encounter was during their time in university. In 2001, the two studied at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. William and Kate went steady while dating in the public eye soon after. They were often photographed leaving social gatherings and parties together. The rough patch in their relationship arrived when they split in 2007.

Yes, she was always this poised! Kate Middleton turned heads at her 2005 graduation from St Andrews University – where she first met Prince William 🎓💗

📽️: Getty pic.twitter.com/b2cf2ECRMR — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) October 8, 2023



Reports claim that the reason behind the split was the media scrutiny they faced. Dickie Arbiter, who was the late Queen’s press secretary, revealed how the split affected both the Prince and Princess of Wales. Arbiter noted that Kate remained “as stoic as ever” even after the breakup.

The former royal staff revealed how Middleton had a resolve not to let the breakup “interfere with her life.” She had decided to “hold onto” the anger she felt at the moment while living her life. “She went out on dates and she went to parties,” he added.

Prince William’s heart could not take the distance from his now wife. Grant Harrold, who served as the Royal butler to the now King, revealed how desolate the Prince was back then. He described the Prince’s state to be “quite sad” and “lonely” during his time apart from Kate.

Harrold revealed how people enjoyed having Kate around and how her absence disappointed everyone. He added that when Middleton was around the atmosphere was always “fun and jokey.” He also mentioned how the staff often spent time with Kate and William in the kitchen. The former butler noted how things “suddenly changed” after the two broke up.

The agony of William and Kate was short lived because the two were back together merely two months later. In October 2010, William asked Kate to marry him using his late mother, Princess Diana’s ring for the proposal. The ring was estimated to cost £47,000 back then.

On 29 April 2011, Prince William and Catherine Middleton tied the knot in a fairytale Royal Wedding at London’s Westminster Abbey https://t.co/jk7u5EZ1cL pic.twitter.com/1HApX47zHA — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) April 29, 2023

In a joint interview that the Prince and Princess gave, they revealed the details of the very intimate and special proposal. They revealed how William proposed while they were vacationing in Kenya.

The Prince also mentioned that the big question did not surprise Kate because they had already discussed the possibility of marriage by then. In 2011, the two tied the knot surrounded by their family and friends. The royal affair took place at Westminster Abbey. Kate Part One is set to stream on Channel 5 on Saturday, 11th January, 2025, and will provide a sneak peak into various aspects of the royal family life.