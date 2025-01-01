Prince William Had Second Thoughts About Kate Middleton? Royal Author Makes Shocking Claims

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been together for 13 years and are still going strong. But it was not always rainbows and roses. Like any other relationship, the royal couple had their ups and downs as love does not come easy. Speaking of one such tough occasion, Middleton was once wallowing when Prince William changed their New Year plans.

As tradition dictates, Kate Middleton was not allowed to celebrate December 25th with the royals before she became the Princess of Wales. This meant Christmas away from Prince William who was celebrating at their private country retreat in Sandringham. However, the love birds were insistent on celebrating New Year’s together. Back in 2006, the Prince and Princess of Wales had big plans for the first day of the year. But it has now been revealed that these plans fell through and Kate Middleton was left in a pool of tears.

Royal author Katie Nicholl mentions in her book ‘The Making of a Royal Romance’ published in 2011 that William once changed his plans at the last minute leaving Kate Middleton distraught. Nicholl explains that in 2006, William changed their New Year plans at the last minute. The book reads,

“William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything.”

As the New Years plan fell through, reports made rounds that the most adored royal couple had parted ways and that the late Queen was not happy with the breakup. But this drift was only a hiccup as the two could not quit on each other. The couple soon reunited and were spotted together at an army party at barracks in Bovington, Dorset. A few months later, Kate Middleton moved in with William and their comeback was special. Fast forward to 2010, the couple announced their engagement and got married in 2011.

Kate Middleton and Prince William share three wonderful children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis born in 2013, 2015, and 2018 respectively. The couple has remained constant in each other lives for the most part through thick and thin. William also played a defining role in the Princess’ life when she underwent chemotherapy for cancer recently.

In a personalized message shared via various sources, Middleton revealed,

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

Kate Middleton completed her treatment and Prince William was by her side in this ride. The two first met each other at St. Andrews University and remained friends for a while while William was sure that there was something more to explore here. The royal couple continue to prosper and enrich each other while growing a happy family.