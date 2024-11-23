Resurfaced Video Of Kate And William From Their College Days is Too Wholesome to Miss

They were regular college students long before Prince William and Kate Middleton took over the royal duties. Back in 2005, the now happily married couple accepted their degrees from St. Andrews University while the royal family proudly cheered on for them. The wholesome video that has resurfaced on multiple social media platforms is too endearing to miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wales Family (@teatimewiththewales)

The footage had been sourced from Kate & William: A Modern Royal Romance showed the now Duchess, previously referred to as 'Catherine Middleton' was called on stage. She then walked towards the podium and knelt while receiving her graduation cap and gown. The scene then cuts to William, called 'William Wales' doing the same, per Harpers Bazaar.

In the audience, William's father Prince Charles, and his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles looked on proudly at their son's achievement. Also, his grandparents late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip smiled wide while beaming with excitement. Though their graduation procession was in succession, they weren't photographed together on the day, according to The Telegraph.

St. Andrews is reportedly the place where William and Middleton first met. Royal expert Katie Nicholl suggested that the couple crossed paths through mutual friends before they began college in 2001. She told Katie Couric in 2013 that contrary to popular belief Middleton didn't meet the future king in the university. "I was speaking to some of her friends at Marlborough School, which was where she went before St. Andrews, and they said, "Uh uh, she didn't meet him at St. Andrews. She met him before she got there..." per Bustle.

June 2005 came. It was William's Graduation from University and HMTQ, the DOE, the Prince of Wales & Camilla attended. The Middletons were also present & both families saw each other for the 1st time in person to watch W&C graduate; but no formal introductions were made🔥2/10 pic.twitter.com/EPFxYPTmt2 — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) May 21, 2023

It seems that their meeting was destined because initially, Middleton planned to enroll herself in Edinburg and she was even accepted into the esteemed institution. However, she changed her mind last minute, took a gap year, applied to St. Andrews, and was also accepted. And if we go by the words of her friends who claimed she met William before St. Andrews, her decision makes sense.

Regardless, they were destined to be together and Middleton vividly recalled her first meeting during their 2010 engagement interview, saying she "went bright red and scuttled off feeling very shy." The romance came much later as the couple first hit it off as friends, hanging out with mutual friends and gravitating towards the same breakfast- muesli and fruit. While studying, they began living in a shared house along with other common friends. William, to win over Middleton, used to cook for her, "I would have to wander in and save something that was going," she recalled. And it was there that the friendship turned romantic, "It just sort of blossomed from there, really. We just saw more of each other and, you know, hung out a bit more," as per Vogue.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony. (Image Source): Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

Fast forward to today, the couple have been married for 13 years and welcomed three children- 11-year-old Prince George, 9-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 6-year-old Prince Louis.