Prince William Yelled "I’m Free!" After 2007 Break Up With Kate Middleton: Book

A royal insider has recently revealed a shocking incident related to the now-13-year-married Prince William and Kate Middleton. At the beginning of their relationship, they, like any other couple, had their fair share of challenges. Robert Jobson, a writer and author who specializes in royal affairs, claimed that William once broke up with Middleton over the phone before celebrating at a bar in London. According to Jobson, William informed the bargoers that he was finally 'free', but the breakup only lasted for a short period.

The author said in his forthcoming book Catherine, the Princess of Wales, that William 'unexpectedly canceled plans to attend a New Year gathering in Dundee, arranged by the Middletons,' back in 2007, after several years of dating. As reported by The Daily Mail, in one of the excerpts, Jobson mentioned, "She sensed something was wrong. It certainly wasn't helping that newspapers were confidently predicting a royal engagement. Soon afterwards, seemingly out of the blue, William–now a 2nd Lieutenant in the Blues and Royals–telephoned her to suggest that they split up."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Indigo

The book also claimed, "He told her they both needed a 'bit of space' to 'find our own way,' and he was unable to promise her marriage. In an emotionally charged 30-minute conversation, they both acknowledged they were on 'different pages.'" According to Jobson, the split was 'a terrible blow to Catherine,' who felt even more let down since it happened over the phone. William had ended their relationship before, but this time seemed different. During this time, William supposedly went all out, celebrating with an 'alcohol-fueled night' at Mayfair's Mahiki nightclub.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Talking about the incident, Jobson said [about William], "'I'm free!' he shouted as he slipped into a drunken version of the robot dance. He then told his friends that they should all 'drink the menu,' which they more or less ended up doing." According to Jobson, William 'began having serious second thoughts' about his choice to end their affair, even though he was the one to initiate it. Later, the two went to a friend's costume party together, which reignited their romance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

In 2010, William spoke with Tom Bradby of ITV News about the breakup that had been in the news for a long time. As reported by Nicki Swift, the Prince revealed at the time, "We both were very young ... we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, and so it was just sort of a bit of space ... and it worked out for the better." Middleton also chimed in, "I think I at the time wasn't very happy about it. But actually, it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realized — or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger — and I really valued that time for me, as well, although I didn't think it at the time."