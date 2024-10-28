William and Kate's Hilarious Answer to Breakup Question in Old Video Shows Why Everyone Loves Them

In the realm of royals, few stories have accumulated as much public fascination as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s early relationship. Their fairy-tale love story, complete with a rocky patch and ultimate reconciliation, has captivated fans globally. Now, a resurfaced video clip from their 2010 engagement interview is making rounds on social media, giving fans a candid lighthearted glimpse into how the now-Prince and Princess of Wales viewed their past breakup.

The TikTok clip that’s now viral captured a rare exchange in which journalist Tom Bradby directly asked the pair about their infamous split. Middleton quipped, “It wasn’t all bad,” to which William sighed and said, “Phew.” As per Newsweek, this caught the internet’s attention, igniting a fresh wave of admiration for the couple’s charm and humor. But beyond this light-hearted exchange, the full interview revealed a deeper perspective on their brief separation and the personal growth it brought both of them.

The clip in question came from their 2010 engagement interview, where Bradby gently probed into the time when William and Middleton went their separate ways. For those who may not know, in late 2006, Prince William reportedly ended things over a phone call, leaving Middleton heartbroken.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson also detailed the breakup in his book Catherine, the Princess of Wales, describing how the split happened after William canceled plans with the Middleton family in early 2007. The decision came out of nowhere as William said they both needed 'a bit of space' to find their own way and he couldn’t promise her marriage. This tough period led to a heart-wrenching 30-minute phone call, during which the two acknowledged they were 'on different pages' at the time. Jobson highlighted, "It was a devastating blow to Catherine, who felt doubly let down at being dumped over the phone. Though it wasn't the first time William had called time on their relationship, it felt final."

Reflecting on this period, William shared that it was a time when they were both ‘very young’ and finding their own paths. Being college students, the couple experienced the pressures of life and being in the public eye. While the breakup seemed like the end of a fairy tale at the time, it turned out to be a much-needed phase of growth.

Middleton herself admitted, "And I think I at the time wasn't very happy about it. But actually it made me a stronger person you find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realized or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you're younger and you know I really I really valued that time for me as well," as reported by Marca.

Ultimately, their brief separation proved to be the key to a stronger relationship. After several months apart, William and Kate reunited, with William proposing in 2010. They went on to marry in 2011, solidifying their status as one of the most beloved couples in modern royal history.

