Prince William’s Finance-Bro Wardrobe Just Outranked Princess Diana’s Legacy!

Most of us wouldn’t believe that Prince William, with his dad-at-the-school-run energy, would outrank Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and even Meghan Markle on a list of style icons. Yet the Prince of Wales is now TikTok’s top royal style influencer!

Women’s fashion brand Kaiia (as cited by Marie Claire) released the findings of a study that crowns Prince William. For decades, Princess Diana has led the royal fashion universe with her revenge dress and bike shorts that live rent-free on Pinterest boards. Then came the younger Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who ushered in a new wave of fashion-degree-worthy royal dressing.

But somehow, none of them topped the list. According to Kaiia’s analysis, Prince William snagged the No. 1 spot with over 11.6 million monthly Google searches for “Prince William style inspiration.”

If I can be accused of anything, it’s weaponizing arcane info about menswear that doesn’t matter in real life. My views are purely that of a hobbyist and have nothing to do with how rich ppl dress today. Prince William often looks like your average business casual guy now. pic.twitter.com/0WbMDhkfi4 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 7, 2024

But why William, and why now? Two words: finance bro. The future king has had a style evolution of Spartan, and TikTok can’t stop talking about it. His boxy suits and identikit sweaters are now a thing of the past. He usually wears quarter-zip tech vests, crisp denim shirts, and casual white sneakers. And of course, his green “shacket” that came with his YouTube explanation.

On the other hand, his wife and fashion icon, Kate Middleton, still wins the raw Google search with 14.6 million outfit-related searches; Prince William is the king of TikTok fashion. The study found he gets 600,000 monthly searches for his style moments on the app. Meghan Markle sits in the top five, but it’s William who’s pulling the fits. Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth are also on the list.

Then again, the top 10 list includes Princess Leonor of Spain and her father, King Felipe, who’ve become unexpected TikTok sweethearts who have pulled in 99,000 and 100,000 monthly style searches. Leonor’s pantsuits and gowns have made her a Gen Z favorite as she has now outranked Queen Letizia. Meanwhile, Prince William got a 99/100 “style popularity score.”

Prince William is universally admired and respected. He has refused to tell people what they should think or feel, he has refused to play the media’s games. He is formidable. pic.twitter.com/MyCvVpZODR — Prince & Princess of Wales Fan (@HRHCatherine) October 11, 2025

Even if you personally align more with Kate’s tailored dresses or Meghan’s Strathberry purse looks, the internet searches have proved that Prince William is kind of a style guy now. Have you looked up any of his outfits online?

