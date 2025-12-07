Secret Files on Princess Diana’s Death to Stay Buried Until 2082, Insider Hints at Possible Cover-Up

Princess Diana’s crash files will stay sealed until 2082. An anonymous source came forward to reveal why the French government is taking steps to do so. They also noted that the declassification of the files may never take place.

A 6,000-page dossier that details the crash that took place in 1997 exists and is being kept at the Palais de Justice in Paris. The dossier was completed by the French authorities in 2007 and is currently stored in the basement of the building, where the rest of the archives are kept.

THE MISSING FOOTAGE – 14 HOURS ERASED French investigators claimed 14 hours of tunnel surveillance were “lost” after Princess Diana’s accident. Not stolen – overwritten. The timing aligned exactly with the transfer of her body tc the hospital. For tech experts, that isn’t… pic.twitter.com/QW8E3odusH — Elizabeth (@Ekp1151) October 11, 2025

Armed officers guard the documents at all times, and Article L. 213-2 of France’s heritage code ensures that they aren’t available for the public to access. The heritage code dictates that the files remain inaccessible to the public for a minimum of 75 years.

An insider who spoke to RadarOnline said that the files will definitely stay sealed until 2082, but a new possibility has arisen. “French authorities can extend the restriction indefinitely,” the source told the outlet.

The discovery came to light when the outlet insisted on seeing the dossier. A spokesperson for the Palais de Justice came forward to explain that the files cannot be opened to the public. “The investigation file is placed in the archives of the Paris Court of Appeal,” they revealed.

The official also shared that there is no online version of the archive. An official who has had the chance to review part of the dossier hinted that a “cover-up” may be involved.

“This secrecy stinks of a cover-up and conspiracy at the highest level, and is typical of French bureaucracy,” the source told RadarOnline. Another legal source acquainted with the case noted that the decision to keep the dossier sealed raises suspicions.

CCTV images show Princess Diana at the Ritz Hotel Paris with Dodi Al-Fayed on August 30, 1997 shortly before their car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel. Diana lost her life and so did Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul. pic.twitter.com/OuPa5zX7dF — Morbid Knowledge (@MorbidKnowledge) June 20, 2025

“Sealing the documents until long after everyone involved is gone only deepens the sense that the full truth is being pushed out of reach,” they noted. The same source added that many believe the “definitive truth” about the royal’s death is contained in the file.

Princess Diana tragically lost her life in the deadly car crash that took place in 1997. The royal’s car entered the Pont de l’Alma tunnel and never made it out. Her lover, Dodi Al Fayed, sat in the backseat of the car with her. The couple lost their lives in the late hours of the night on 31 August 1997.