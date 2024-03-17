Prince William Used to Be 'Nervous' and 'Envious' of Prince Harry, Claimed Princess Di's Bodyguard

Prince William may have harbored feelings of envy toward his younger brother, Prince Harry—if the word of a royal bodyguard is to be believed. These feelings may have developed during their childhood despite the outward appearance of a happy family dynamic. Ken Wharfe, a former royal bodyguard who worked closely with the brothers during their formative years, recently shed light on this aspect of their relationship. Wharfe, who served the Royal Family from 1986 to 1993, spoke of a time when the siblings were inseparable, painting a picture of a blissful union within the family.

On The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, former royal bodyguard Wharfe talked about his childhood experiences working with the royal brothers. Wharfe disclosed that the boys were close as children, despite their recent arguments over Megxit, Harry's shocking allegations, and his candid conversation with Oprah Winfrey. He said, “It was a very happy union. It was a very happy family. What I will say is Diana and her husband [the then-Prince Charles] at that time were going through a very difficult period of their life. But both of them didn’t want their situation to be known by the children. They had a blissful happy life at that point." Wharfe went on to say that Prince William felt a little envious of Prince Harry's carefree disposition, as per Mirror.

Wharfe continued, “Harry was always the joker, the entertainer. I suppose it would be quite common for the sort of sibling rivalry that was, for the eldest William to be slightly nervous or envious of Harry because he was so popular. But he was the entertainer, you could almost say he was the court jester at that time. So in that sense I think William found it slightly different, but they were funny. What I liked about Diana, what I liked about the Prince himself, is the way they educated their children."

"Albeit in rather extreme privileged circumstances, they had a very good upbringing in that sense. Diana was very careful and insisted they had a normal life,” Ken explained. He then spoke about how he believes that as adults, William and Harry's relationship became tense: “I think this breakup of sibling relationship, I think this all began around the time of Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle, much later in life. Until that point, certainly up until the point of their mother’s death, they were very much at one. They entertained each other, they were very much involved with each other's friends. Right through that early part of life, Harry was always the most popular.”

When Prince Harry traveled to the UK to see King Charles last month after learning of his cancer diagnosis, it was clear that there was a royal conflict between the siblings, as per Cosmopolitan. Harry did not visit William; instead, he flew ten and a half hours from his California house in Montecito to meet with his father for a 30-minutes.