Prince William 'Hurt' by Kate Middleton's Diana-Like Media Scrutiny, Says Royal Expert

History seems to be repeating itself, and that is allegedly sending chills down Prince William's spine. A disturbing pattern is giving the future king nightmares amid wife Kate Middleton's online harassment, and that is the intensity of the media scrutiny his late mother, Princess Diana, faced. A royal expert claimed William is deeply hurt by the treatment of his wife following her absence, recalling similar incidents with his mother.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

Roya Nikkhah, a Sunday Times royal editor, opened up about the countless conspiracy theories swirling around the Princess of Wales' low-key profile after her abdominal surgery. During her sit-down interview with Good Morning Britain, the expert spoke in length about the speculations around the royal family, per Page Six. "Having seen his mother go through quite a lot of that, the hounding of his mother, I think he feels he is seeing elements of that being breached again in terms of the demands and screeches at his wife over her medical privacy," revealed the expert, adding, "and that is hurting him."

A statement from Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/6h3BCrqj5L — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2024

The 42-year-old royal became the center of media madness ever since Kensington Palace released an official statement on January 17, stating, "The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." Fans and well-wishers grew concerned for her until the next statement released read, "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress." However, people and the media continued with their speculations asking "Where is Kate?"

Meanwhile, a Mother's Day tribute by the mother of three added fuel to the fire as the image was criticized for being AI-generated. People on social media questioned the authenticity of the photograph, pointing out several flaws. Meanwhile, William performed his royal duties at several events amid the media frenzy.

According to Roya Nikkah compares Prince William the treatment of his wife Kate Middleton on online platforms to the treatment of his mom Princess Diana. The same mother Prince William called paranoid. Yet he saw nothing wrong with the bullying of Meghan Markle on his own socials pic.twitter.com/Hs3YTwz1Wp — Sue_ (@Sue__Suede) March 18, 2024

According to the expert, this incident reminded the 41-year-old future monarch of how his deceased mother, Diana, was treated by the media. When host Susanna Reid asked if William was 'sensitive' about it, Nikkhah agreed, "He always has been, ever since he has been a child and since he has been with Catherine since university."

Amid the bizarre theories surrounding Middleton, the Princess of Wales was spotted at a farm shop in Windsor, England, over the weekend, looking 'happy, healthy, and relaxed.' Nikkhah said, "She has been at the children's school, school parents have seen her in the past few weeks, she has been seen at this farm shop, so she has been out and about."

At some point we are going to have to talk about the fact that Kate Middleton hasn't looked healthy in a long time.



Another Princess of Wales wasting away in front of everyone and it appears that in the 25 years since Diana no one has learned a damn thing. — Henry VIII (@SussexHenryVIII) March 18, 2024

The host further questioned if Middleton would address her health concerns once fully recovered. Nikkhah said, "I think she is going to be much more open about what's happened, I think she will do it in a natural organic way like on an engagement," said the expert. "I'm not saying she will go into every detail but she might find a way to speak about her recovery about the places it's taken her mentally and physically."

Nikkhah also clarified that despite the media's pressure on Middleton to show up, she'd do it on her own time, "This is a woman who has been in the media since her early 20s. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They're not going to be rushed."