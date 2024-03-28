Prince William 'Helpless and Scared' Amid Kate Middleton's Cancer Treatment

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis with utmost grace last week, amid the chaos she assured that Prince William has been “a great source of comfort and reassurance" for the family. Kate Middleton also revealed that she has been undergoing primitive treatment and had to be very cautious while breaking the news to her three children. The royal couple have been handling the tough time together, however, a palace source revealed to The US Magazine that Prince William has been pleading with family members to step in for him so he can be present at home since he feels "helpless and scared."

The insider went on to say that Prince William was forced to exempt himself from the royal ceremony at the last minute since the couple learned of the diagnosis just before King Constantine of Greece's memorial. “Kate was shocked when they found the cancer and in shock for a while after,” the source added. They “were not ready for the diagnosis. The couple has been trying to process the news in their own time. The day the family found out was the day William canceled going to the memorial of his godfather King Constantine of Greece." “They wanted to wait to tell the world the news until their children were off school for Easter break,” a second source stated, “so they could have time to process it before the whole world was talking about it.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Andy Buchanan

Princess Kate has been relying more than ever on her husband. “William is trying to be there for Kate and helping in every way he can,” another close source explained. “He’s been doing schoolwork with the kids and spending time with them in the afternoons and evenings.” Despite having Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo work as their nanny since 2014, the Prince and Princess of Wales are very much a part of the children's lives. The insider claims that the royal children are handling things about as well as is to be anticipated. “They know their mother is sick and is trying to get better,” the source said.

Another insider revealed, “Kate has been working from home, but she is unsure when she will feel ready to step out. It’s up to her when it comes to getting back in the public eye.”As per The Times, an insider revealed that Prince William fully supported Princess Kate's decision to announce her diagnosis, “She did it with his full support and advice; [William] joined all the conversations around it,” they noted before adding, “On every level, he wishes she didn’t have to do it. But it was her decision, it wasn’t begrudged, and he fully supported it.” Another source added, “This was her as a strong woman sharing an innately strong message to the nation. She didn’t need anyone sitting next to her. He has been supporting her and the family in the background.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chris Jackson

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ETOnline, "We're told by the palace that Kate's feeling optimistic and that she's in good spirits," Nicholl said. "Hopefully the same can be said of Prince William, but he's going to be desperately worried. This is his wife, his partner of some 20 years. The mother of his gorgeous three young children." "There's huge pressure on the Prince of Wales. Not only is he having to step up for his father and support his father and the queen, but now having to care for his wife," Nicholl said. "Let's hope that she tolerates this chemotherapy well. There's every chance that she will. I think people hear the word 'chemotherapy' and they always think the worst. But there's every chance that she might sail through this treatment, as she's said that surgery has been successful. And knowing the couple, they always try to find the positive in everything. So, I think they will be feeling shocked, yes, but also positive."