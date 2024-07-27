Prince William Drops Queen Camilla’s Sister From the Royal Payroll After 2 Decades

Recently, in an unexpected event, Prince William allegedly removed Queen Camilla’s sister, Annabel Elliot, from the Royal payroll. Annabel has been serving the Royal family for the past two decades now after she started working under King Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales. However, after taking over the Duchy of Cornwall from his father, William decided to part ways with Annabel. The queen's sister had an impressive run, refurbishing and updating historic properties in Cornwall, Wales, and the Isles of Scilly, as reported by the Mirror.

In 2022, Annabel received £19,625 in fees and commission, along with £12,316 in reimbursements, as detailed in that year’s report. Annually, she was also reimbursed between $9,000 and $116,000 for purchasing furniture, decor, and retail stock. However, the latest report shows that Annabel did not receive any amount for 2023, as per the New York Daily News. Sources revealed earlier this week that the decision of not rehiring Annabel was not because of her work quality. The report also disclosed William's annual salary.

According to the report, William was paid around $30 million from the estate in the 2023-24 financial year. This income caters for his and Kate Middleton’s public, charitable as well as personal engagements. Nevertheless, William has not yet disclosed anything about his tax payments, contrary to his father Charles, as reported by the New York Post. Meanwhile, Annabel has earlier shared her opinion of Camilla marrying Charles. She said, "She is his rock, and I can't actually emphasize that enough. She is somebody who is completely loyal, and she isn't somebody who has huge highs and lows."

Annabel added, "He brings to her everything, I'm not talking about all of this but you know he has such a knowledge and interest in so many different things which she wouldn't really have been open to if she hadn't met him. They are their yin and yang really, they really are polar opposites, but it works brilliantly." The sisters also share a deep bond, with the Queen occasionally joining royal functions alongside her sibling. Even at the Coronation, Annabel, who lost her husband Simon Elliot in 2023, stood by Camilla's side at Westminster Abbey. In other news, in 2014, Annabel earned recognition as the fifth most influential interior designer in Britain.

“There’s no such thing as good or bad taste. I always use something a client already has and loves – it may be a painting or a rug – and tap into that," as reported by Yours Magazine. “I believe in adapting, recycling, and taking yourself with you when you move. It’s extraordinary how in London, particularly, people seem to buy houses and chuck out everything. A room needs a sense of having evolved,” she added. Before exchanging the wedding vows with Simon Elliot in 1972, Annabel pursued fine art studies in Florence, Italy. She also operates Annabel Elliot Interior Design and Antiques, a business based in Dorset.