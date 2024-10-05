Prince William Concerned About Princess Diana’s Precious Jewels Which Meghan Markle Supposedly Lost

Prince William has lately been engrossed with a lot of worries related to his ailing wife and father. The concerns have been added for the Prince of Wales as his sister-in-law and Duchess of Sussex has reportedly stopped wearing her engagement ring. According to Mirror, the ring earlier belonged to the late Princess Diana which is causing worry for William as he fears it has been lost.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Meghan Markle got the ring from the Duke of Sussex back in 2017. It was later altered by adding a thin gold band to it when the Suits star flaunted it. Earlier the gemstones were fixed with the stones from Botswana on a simple gold band. It was later reported that the ring was "being fixed" and Markle has been spotted without the British royal family heritage piece. Apart from William, other members of the royal family also seem anxious about the missing jewel piece. An insider according to the Express revealed, "And it's safe to say it has set off alarm bells at the Palace. [Prince William's] putting the word out through mutual friends that he wants to know what's going on. Not knowing where they are is disturbing for William."

Princess Meghan wears her mother-in-law Princess Diana's stunning aquamarine ring at her wedding reception 🥹#Sussexes6thAnniversary #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/tAWsU9eRj7 — barbara (@Chloeska) May 19, 2024

The ring and the stones in it are among the precious pieces of the late Princess of Wales and mother of both William and Harry. William has a sentimental attachment to preserving all the pieces that once belonged to his mom considering it the legacy of the "People's Princess." The revamped ring was first observed on Markle's finger during the Trooping the Colour event in 2019. However, this year while attending several events including the Invictus Games, the ring's traces were nowhere to be found. The concerns emerge amid the bitter fallout between the royal brothers. Harry and Markle stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California after a great family row.

Meghan's diamond ring is the most searched-for engagement ring worldwide 💍



I truly love the updated version ❤️

By adding more stones, Harry made it more expensive and elegant 💎



See the details 😍 pic.twitter.com/uos9CksW3k — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) May 24, 2024

Ever since then, the Sussexes have complained about how the royal family had bullied them through condescending conversations. Markle opened up to Oprah Winfrey on her talk show and shared how the royal members discussed the color of her unborn child. People lauded Markle for her commendable efforts to leave the royal family and speak against the racist commenters. She also opened up about feeling suicidal after the constant bullying by British tabloids.

Meghan Markle shows her engagement ring which has stones from Princess Diana’s jewellery collection - “I’m sure she’s with us" #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/SXYby82lU9 — BuzzFeed UK (@BuzzFeedUK) November 27, 2017

"I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help, I said I’d never felt this way before … and I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution," the American actor told Winfrey. She confessed her thoughts to Harry, "I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it – and I just didn’t want to be alive anymore," Markle said addressing how she tackled the mental stress after spending her time in the royal family as reported by CNN.