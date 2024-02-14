Here's Why Prince Harry's Brief Visit to Ailing King Charles "Stir the Pot", Claims Royal Expert

Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom to meet his ailing father and the British Monarch, King Charles, without his wife, Meghan Markle. Although his visit was brief, the Duke faced criticism, according to the royal expert. Charles III was diagnosed with some form of cancer (it wasn't revealed which cancer) by Buckingham Palace.

The 39-year-old left for London from Los Angeles, leaving behind his wife Markle and two children- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, he rushed back to America within 25 hours of meeting his father in the UK. But, the royal expert Robert Jobson revealed his brief visit did nothing except "stir the spot."

Jobson told The Sun, "This is one of the reasons Charles probably didn't want all the drama. I think a lot of people will be sitting there thinking, 'Oh well, it must be bad because he's on the plane.'" He continued, "Harry brings with him a certain drama. Will there be a reconciliation with William and the King? It stirs that whole pot."

The expert added that Harry's strained relationship with his stepmother Queen Camilla might have caused "Its own level of complexity and drama." Jobson's words can be backed by the Duke's admissions in his memoir Spare, where he recalled urging his father not to marry her, claiming, "We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he'd always loved," per TIME.

However, Harry's representative denounced the royal expert's claims, condemning, "Robert Jobson should consider a new hobby. It's laughable to suggest The Duke is 'stirring the pot' when, in fact, Mr Jobson's commentary does enough 'pot-stirring' for the whole lot."

Spare details Harry's strained relationship with his father's wife, Queen Camilla. The Duke used words like "dangerous" and "villain" for her. He sat down with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America to discuss his feelings about the Queen Consort and why he described her the way he did.

Strahan quoted Harry, "In a funny way, I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she'd be less dangerous if she was happy?" The host asked, "When your father married Camilla, you wrote, 'I had complex feelings about gaining a stepparent, who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar.' What has she done at that point, you felt?"

Harry said, "I have a huge amount of compassion for her, you know, being the third person within my parents' marriage," referencing his late mother Princess Diana's words, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," hinting at their bond which was more than just "friendship," per PEOPLE.

According to the royal author, Omid Scobie, it was difficult to envision Prince William and Kate Middleton sharing pleasantries with Camilla. He said, "In the early days, it would have been unimaginable to think that one day William and Kate would meet Charles and Camilla for laugh-filled lunches, but the two couples have grown increasingly closer over the years."

Despite complexities, Harry told Strahan, "I love every member of my family, despite the differences." While talking about his relationship with Camilla, he added, "[Although] we haven't spoken for a long time. [So] when I see her, we're perfectly pleasant with each other. She's my stepmother. I don't look at her as an evil stepmother."