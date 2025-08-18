Prince William and Kate Middleton Accused of Forcing Neighbors to Relocate Ahead of Their Move to New Home

Following the announcement of a highly unexpected move with their family, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been accused of “forcing” families from their homes.

For those who don’t know, the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will be moving from Adelaide Cottage to a new home later this year. They have been residing in their current residence since 2022.

When the future king does ultimately succeed his father, King Charles III, William and Kate will be the first monarchs to not reside in a palace or castle. This announcement represents a significant milestone for the royal family.

However, it seems that a lot of effort has been made behind the scenes to prepare the expansive home for the family of five, including resolving the neighbors. Following a difficult 18 months during which Kate had to cope with a cancer diagnosis and treatment, they have now decided to make a change.

“Windsor has become their home,” a royal source told the BBC. They have, however, had some really trying moments throughout the past few years while residing at Adelaide Cottage. “Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter.” The individual continued: “It’s an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind.”

Derangers are crying over a daily fail’ article on Willy & Kate evicting two families out of their homes, b/c they are in too close proximity to their new 6th “forever home”

Now imagine the outrage if Prince Harry and Meghan Sussex were to get 2families evicted for their privacy pic.twitter.com/yXVEBXhqP4 — Carmella (@Sussex5525) August 17, 2025

Now, William and Kate are planning to move into the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. They want this house to be their “forever home,” meaning that when the couple become King and Queen, they all want to live there as a family.

The 328-year-old lodge is located in a peaceful area of the 4,800-acre property and provides views of London and Berkshire, the former of which Kate would undoubtedly appreciate as she has called nature her “sanctuary” in the past.

Utter filthy reporting from the Dailymail again, attempting to trash Prince William & Catherine for moving home. There’s an apparent ‘fallout’ as as two families have apparently been they been kicked out of their properties, to make way for William and his family. When in truth,… pic.twitter.com/MuioYJZOHP — According2Taz (@according2_taz) August 17, 2025

As per reports, the pair will pay for the renovations at the Grade II-listed home as the Sovereign Grant, which provides state funds for the monarchy, would not cover the cost. According to reports, the family will not have any live-in employees, much as they do at their four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage, since they wish to maintain a family home that is as private as possible.

According to the BBC, the family is reportedly looking forward to making many pleasant memories in their new home, and the recently announced transfer might happen as soon as Christmas. Ahead of it, the neighbors have been forced to move out.

“They were told to move out,” a royal insider reportedly told the Daily Mail this weekend. “I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move.”