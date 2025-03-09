The One Color Kate Middleton Never Wears—Even the Queen Disapproved!

The internet is obsessed with Kate Middleton and her fashion outfits, and we don’t blame them! Kate can certainly rock any outfit with utmost grace and confidence. It’s safe to say she is the fashion icon of modern times. While Princess Diana was considered the ultimate style queen in the 1980s, Middleton carries the prestigious legacy forward with her evergreen and striking fits.

The Princess of Wales is often pictured wearing almost all shades of dresses. From deep red during her recent visit to Wales to beautiful purple, white, and pink hues, there’s nothing Middleton wares, and it becomes the next hit in the fashion world. However, did you know that there’s one specific color that she completely avoids wearing? Read ahead to find out!

According to Telegrafi, Middleton avoids the color beige. Reportedly, even Queen Elizabeth didn’t like it. The Queen believed that people should be able to recognize and spot the monarch amongst crowds, and hence, she preferred to wear bright shades. Moreover, the royal ladies also don’t wear nail polish and lipstick.

In addition, the Queen also liked to dress monochromatically, which means she enjoyed wearing the same shade from head to toe. Her usual combinations of dresses, coats, and hats were green, pink, red, and yellow. Therefore, Kate also tries to follow the rules wherever they suit her.

Furthermore, Middleton is a woman who is keen on detail. She loves to wear outfits that bring out sophistication. For instance, she likes formal coats and traditional uniforms with proper tailoring, buttons, epaulettes, piping, and braiding. All her designer outfits get sold out when she is spotted wearing them, and some of her most iconic dresses have boosted the economy, crashed retail websites, and influenced worldwide fashion trends.

For instance, Kate stole the show in September 2021 in a beautiful golden gown designed by Jenny Packham. She stunned in the golden fit as she marked her first appearance after the pandemic. Fans went gaga over her look, and news outlets could not stop raving about it. Similarly, Kate attended a reception in Ireland in 2022, wearing a shimmering green gown by the brand Vampire’s Wife. The gown is reportedly a cult favorite amongst fashion editors and stylists. Vogue called the outfit a “major moment in royal dressing.”

Meanwhile, Middleton also sported chic casual clothes like jeans and sneakers in the past. Reportedly, she likes to wear them on ordinary days or while running errands. One memorable moment was when the Princess was spotted in jeans as she visited the Natural History Museum in 2021.

The mother of three also looks great in yellow. For example, she looked incredible in a long yellow dress in Jamaica, where Prince William‘s wife represents the royal family. She also rocked black, like in the 2021 Alexander McQueen outfit.

It even had a sweetheart neckline, which was the rare style to opt for as a royal member since their dress codes had numerous rules.