The Princess of Wales’ is the ultimate muse for fashion fanatics all around the world. Her signature styles include playful polka dots, chic tartan, tailored coats and glittery ball gowns. Now, it appears like Kate’s sophisticated wardrobe has made its way to the White House, as mentioned by a surprising source.

From the iconic forest-green Dior skirt for Trump’s inauguration, to the Jenny Peckham sequin embellished tulle gown, Ivanka Trump has been taking major style cues from Prince William’s wife. It looks like Ivanka isn’t the only one eyeing on the Royals fashion, even her stepmom Melania Trump is also dabbling in a Princess Diana duplication. Let’s take a look at 6 times Ivanka Trump imitated Kate Middleton’s fashion.

Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in Bridal-white Ballgowns

Donald Trump’s daughter showcased her old Hollywood glamor in a Givenchy Haute Couture gown that screamed late Audrey Hepburn, during the Liberty Ball in Washington, D.C. The look donned off-white silk overskirt with black satin organza ruffles. The dress had floral embroidery, and she paired it with elegant long-sleeve gloves. The dress was a recreation of Hubert de Givenchy’s 1954 Haute Couture, that was a bustier gown originally designed as a wedding dress for the 1954 Billy Wilder film Sabrina.

Kate on the other hand, had opted for a one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown for the BAFTA’s in 2023. The princess’s gown oozed drama because of the cascading drape flowing from the shoulder. Even Kate had added a pair of sleek black velour opera gloves.

Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in Belted Dark Green Ensembles

For Trump’s inauguration ceremony, Ivanka chose a forest-green Dior skirt suit, which is an inspiration from Dior’s Fall 1950 Haute Couture collection. She completed the look with a matching hat and leather black gloves. The outfit cinched stylishly at the waist by a black skinny belt. She carried a Lady Dior bag to elevate her look.

The look was a mirror of Kate’s March 2012 green ensemble, with her two-piece suit that featured a v-neck jacket and matching pencil skirt. Even her jacket was cinched at the waist by a black belt, and large gold buckle. Kate however, chose a black pillbox hat with a floral accent.

Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in Camel Coat Dresses

Ivanka Trump stole the show at the wreath-ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. She showed up in a camel-toned Oscar de la Renta ensemble. The coat gave a glimpse of her ankles, with 3D floral appliques, layered with a mock turtleneck. The sophisticated look was paired with buttery black leather boots and burgundy gloves.

The similar outfit was worn by Princess Kate in November 2022, when she donned a Max&Co camel overcoat. She completed the look with a knitted roll-neck midi-length dress and Doden brown belt.

Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in Glittering Gowns

Trump’s first daughter was seen in a glitzy Jenny Packham turquoise sequin cape gown for her daughter Arabella’s Bar Mitzvah in June 2023. It was a $6,091 ‘Lotus Lady’ Cape-Effect Embellished Tulle Gown, by the popular British designer paired with open-toe heels.

The iconic outfit echoed Kate Middleton’s jaw-dropping ‘Embellished Margot Gown’ that she flaunted in September 2021 for the World premiere of ‘No Time to Die’. Not so surprisingly, even her dress was by the coveted designer Jenny Packham. The quintessential golden gown had a sculpted waist, plunging neckline and billowing cape with cascading sequins.

Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in Polka Dots

Ivanka Trump seems to be embracing Kate’s signature look, the polka dot frock. In 2018, Ivanka was seen in an eye-catching ensemble by Alessandra Rich. The navy and white outfit with a statement white collar, fitted beautifully around the waist.

However, the ‘to-die-for’ outfit was an exact copy of Kate’s favorite Italian spotted frock. It features long sleeves and exquisite buttons with white cuffs. The vintage garment is made from polka-dot silk and is stylishly cut under the knee.

Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in White Power Suits

In 2019 while attending a UN meeting in NYC, she wore a polished white suit. The chic blazer had a cinched silhouette with silver buttons. She teamed the entire look with a pair of patent pointed-toe black heels and matching leather handbag.

On the other hand, Kate went ahead to an Alexandra McQueen ivory suit ensemble during the royal tour of Jamaica. She looked even gorgeous with her tank top and matching statement belt.

Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in Red Coat Dresses Adorned with Statement Bows

Ivanka Trump has also become a fan of Kate’s favorite hue red. Recently, we saw her in a custom Suzannah London’s vermillion red coat dress which she wore for the National Prayer Service at the National Cathedral. The outfit was made from Italian wool and was styled with an oversized bow. She paired the coat with black gloves and leather boots.

The bold red look was pretty identical to the 2021 “Together at Christmas” carol service look by Kate. The princess stunned everyone in a Catherine Walker Beau Tie scarlet red coat dress, with a detailed bow collar. The bright dress was completed with matching Gianvito Rossi pumps and clutch bag.

Ivanka’s trying for Kate Middleton chic, except Kate is brave, smart and appealing, with a genuine smile pic.twitter.com/9EsMtVO2Uc — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) January 20, 2025

Netizens however haven’t been quite kind to Ivanka. Online users feel even though the first daughter imitates Kate, she can never match her warmth and smile. Ivanka’s recent fashion choices quickly draw comparisons with the royal princess, only Kate getting more appreciation. Sadly enough, Ivanka’s looks were scrutinized as well, when X users trolled her for getting plastic surgery and compared her with Kate who is supposedly all natural.