Enchanted Elon Musk Goes Gaga over Ivanka Trump—Showers Compliments on her Twitter Pic

Elon Musk is making a move on Ivanka Trump, or at least that’s what the internet thinks.

As the newly appointed leader of the newly formed federal body DOGE, Elon Musk has been seen rubbing elbows with several people in Trump’s circles. Among those is one of President Trump’s closest confidants, his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Elon Musk was seen chatting with her during the pre-inauguration candlelight dinner, where they introduced their respective partners to each other. He was also seen talking to her during the inauguration ceremony.

Given that Elon Musk is now Donald Trump’s new best friend and Ivanka Trump is his favorite child, interactions like these are very normal and expected.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was his comment on Ivanka’s post.

For the liberty ball scheduled for post-inauguration celebrations, Ivanka Trump decided to wear a black and white evening gown with black gloves and posted a picture posing on a curved staircase. The dress paid homage to that of Audrey Hepburn’s gown in her movie Sabrina in which he starred alongside co-star Humphrey Bogart.

Elon Musk couldn’t help himself and commented on Ivanka’s post with “ Make Fashion Beautiful Again”, a wordplay on President Trump’s famous slogan that started the MAGA movement.

Elon may have only been paying innocent compliments to his new boss’s daughter, but netizens couldn’t keep calm. He was ridiculed by many X users for being creepy, and he was reminded again and again that “she is married”. He was also accused of making a move on her.

While some users were of the opinion that it was an innocent compliment to Ivanka, others found it disturbing. Many felt that Elon Musk has crossed a line and must learn to remain professional if he wants to be taken seriously by anyone in the administration.

This was not the first time Elon Musk has been creepy on X (formerly known as Twitter). He infamously made a pass at popstar Taylor Swift, saying how he would give her a child and guard his cats. This comment came after she endorsed Kamala Harris for the presidential elections.

Elon Musk is a known “ladies man” and has had several relationships. Elon has 12 kids with various women in his life and 3 with his current partner.

This comment was not the only major misstep by Elon Musk during inauguration festivities. During his speech to the American public, he was seen doing a “Nazi Salute”, where he placed a hand on his heart and then jerked it ahead in a manner similar to that of Hitler. Once the internet caught on to his gesture and its implications, his team and fans have been out there trying to spin the story in their favor.

Elon Musk is not new to controversies and is known to make questionable public statements or gestures. He is slowly moving into the territory of an eccentric billionaire.