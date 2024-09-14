When Elon Musk's Risky Warning to Taylor Swift Angered Swifties: "I Speak From Experience Lol"

Taylor Swift’s exceptional year, marked by her groundbreaking Eras Tour and astronomical album sales, earned her the prestigious title of Time magazine’s "Person of the Year" for 2023. However, this recognition has not escaped the watchful eye of Elon Musk, who warned Swift of a potential decline in popularity. In a series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter), Musk congratulated Swift on her achievement but hinted at the risks associated with the accolade.

Musk, who earlier held the "Person of the Year" title in 2021, underwent a decline in popularity after rebranding Twitter as X and making prominent changes, including cutting staff and remolding the platform. Swift’s Time magazine win did not occur without controversy, as Musk’s warning added fuel to the fire. The billionaire, now known for his indulgence in X and other ventures, tweeted, "Some risk of popularity decline after this award. I speak from experience lol."

Some risk of popularity decline after this award. I speak from experience lol. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023

Musk’s cautionary words come amid the backdrop of his own problems with declining popularity following his acquisition and transformation of Twitter into X. The platform faced obstacles such as a reduction in advertising revenue, public controversies, and the loss of major advertisers like Disney, Warner Bros, Apple, and Comcast, as per The New York Times.

Taylor Swift’s TIME magazine covers.



2014 - The Power of Taylor Swift

2017 - Person of the Year for The Silence Breakers

2019 - 100 Most Influential People

2023 - Person of the Year



Swift, however, expressed her gratitude for the cover recognition, exclaiming, "@samlansky has such a wondrous way with words, and I've loved reading his pieces for over a decade. If you've ever been around him, you know he's just the best type of person: Curious. Interested. Hilarious. Intriguing and intrigued. I have trust issues when it comes to interviews but I couldn't be happier that I did this one with him. I was blown away to see quotes from people I adore and admire like Stevie Nicks, Greta Gerwig, Shonda Rhimes, Phoebe Bridgers, Natalie Maines, Kenny Chesney, and Lucian Grainge. I was so happy he spoke to fans Madison and McCall who were so eloquent, loyal, and kind. I'm really reflecting on this year and all the years that led up to it. Can't say thank you enough times."

As per Newsweek, Time magazine's editor-in-chief, Sam Jacobs, justified the choice of Swift as "Person of the Year" by emphasizing, "Every year contains light and dark; 2023 was a year with significant shares of darkness. In a divided world, where too many institutions are failing, Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light."

.@samlansky has such a wondrous way with words, and I’ve loved reading his pieces for over a decade. If you’ve ever been around him, you know he’s just the best type of person: Curious. Interested. Hilarious. Intriguing and intrigued. I have tRuSt iSSueS when it comes to… pic.twitter.com/kAgIIcPI1f — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2023

The clash between Musk's cautionary message and Swift's overwhelming success raises questions about the intersection of fame, recognition, and the potential challenges that come with being a public figure. As the "Person of the Year" accolade becomes a topic of debate and scrutiny, Swift's influence in the music industry and her impact on societal narratives remain undeniable. Whether Musk's warning holds weight or Swift continues to shine even brighter after this recognition is a narrative that will unfold in the chapters of her evolving career.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 10, 2023. It has since been updated.